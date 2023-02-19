



The generals’ response goes further than previous public comments by senior national security officials, who said they had not ruled out sending fighter jets in the future, but also noted that defenses airlines are today’s most urgent need.

Cavoli told lawmakers at the Munich security conference that the United States and its allies should send the most advanced weapons they can part with to Ukraine. This included aircraft, drones and advanced missiles with a range of over 100 kilometers, such as the Army’s Tactical Missile System. Those weapons would do a better job of positioning kyiv to repel troops from Moscow, Cavoli said.

The general, who is both Supreme Allied Commander Europe and head of US European Command, argued that Ukraine needed more advanced weapons and equipment to improve the in-depth combat, for one in five people. A second person said Cavoli believed the West should equip Ukraine to reach further into Russian positions inside the Ukrainian border.

A spokesman for the general did not respond to a request for comment.

The remarks come as the transatlantic debate over whether to equip kyiv with advanced aircraft has intensified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long called for fighter jets, saying Ukrainian pilots are skilled enough to train on Western-made warplanes and control the skies despite Russian air defenses. But President Joe Biden and some European leaders have so far rejected that request, saying the supply of tanks and artillery is more important for the current phase of the war.

This position has frustrated supporters of providing Ukraine with everything the United States can afford to give away. F-16s are an absolute must, Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) told reporters on the sidelines of the conference. He accused the White House of being slow on everything, adding that what you saw with tanks is going to happen with jets.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to Biden urging him to send in F-16s immediately, POLITICO reported.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), who met with Cavoli and Ukrainian leaders in Munich, said he supports identifying Ukrainian pilots and maintenance crews and sending them to the United States for training.

It is the right thing to do to come up with a plan to identify personnel to be trained, as well as maintainers and develop a program on how to operate and repair the complex fourth generation fighter aircraft. Kelly was not one of five people who confirmed that Cavoli considered sending more advanced weapons.

Kelly, a retired navy pilot with combat experience, added that the Ukrainians are interested in using the fighter jet to strike Russian air defense systems from afar, which would then allow other aircraft and drones to operate more freely across the country, particularly in the east and south where fighting is concentrated.

The British government promised to train Ukrainians on NATO-standard planes, but did not provide a timetable for when or if London would send those warplanes east.

The first step in being able to provide advanced aircraft is to have soldiers or airmen capable of using them, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said alongside Zelenskyy last week. We have to make sure that they are able to use the aircraft that they could possibly use.

US and UK officials continue to say nothing is off the table.

Slovakia, meanwhile, is in talks with Ukraine on sending MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The President of Ukraine asked me to deliver the MiGs. Now, because this official request has arrived, the process of negotiations can be started, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said last week. Our MiGs can save innocent lives in Ukraine.

Cavoli spoke this week with his Ukrainian counterpart about other military aid that kyiv needs. Also this week, the allies began training Ukrainian troops on the Leopard 2 and other tanks that Germany approved for dispatch in January.

Any new modern capabilities the Ukrainians get will have a major impact on this year’s fighting. Russian forces are at a standstill in the Donbass, launching costly attacks on Ukrainian lines that can be measured in feet rather than kilometers, and their poorly trained conscripts and prisoners-turned-soldiers are struggling.

The Russians will try to launch an offensive this spring, a NATO official said on the sidelines of the rally. I don’t know how effective they will be. I don’t know how different this is going to be from what everything else looked like. I don’t know what else they can do.

This does not mean that the Ukrainians will get away easily.

People should be aware that it will be a long fight, the official said. It’s a war. It’s not a crisis. It is not a small incident somewhere that can be managed. It’s not a skirmish. It is total war.

