SES Water goes on sale in the UK as Japanese owner pays 7.8 million dividend





Japanese owners of SES Waters are paying a 7.8 million dividend and are putting their business up for sale as the UK privately owned company comes under pressure to invest in its aging infrastructure.

The company, which supplies water to around 745,000 people in south-east London, West Sussex and Kent, has been brought to market by owners Sumitomo and Osaka Gas, two sources close to the sales process said. Macquarie Capital is acting as an advisor to the company.

It is understood that SES’s Japanese owners did not want to invest a stake in the business and decided to sell it instead, said one person close to the discussion. The company is one of six water-only providers in the UK and is responsible for supplying water to Gatwick Airport, which had to close its restaurants and toilets for a day after a pipe burst in July.

Sewage treatment in the area is provided by Thames Water and Southern Water, either of which could emerge as a potential buyer.

The sale comes as the privately owned water and sewerage company in England and Wales is facing its biggest wave of protests since privatization 33 years ago. These companies are blamed for massive leaks and pollution failures, with unknown amounts of rainwater and sewage draining into coastal waters and rivers.

Official figures suggest that around one-fifth of all treated water across the industry is lost to leaks, while only 14% of rivers meet minimum standards for good ecological condition.

But even as water companies are under pressure to invest in infrastructure, regulator Ofwat is paying more and more attention to the company’s balance sheet. After being sold nearly debt-free in a privatization 30 years ago, the company has accumulated $60.6 billion in debt and diverted income from customer bills to pay interest.

In December, Ofwat said SES should strengthen its financial resilience alongside Southern Water, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water and Portsmouth Water.

Like other water companies, SES is under pressure from rising energy, chemicals and labor costs, as well as 211 million net debt service costs.

Last year, it said, net finance costs nearly tripled from $5.5 million in 2021 to $14.3 million in the six months ending September 2022. Still, SES is paying an annual dividend of $7.8 million through March 2023.

As water and sewage companies are local monopolies, the price they can charge their customers is set every 5 years by Ofwat and may increase with inflation. In April, average household bills will increase by 7.5%, from 31 to 448 per year.

suggestion

But revenue growth isn’t enough to offset rising cost pressures, such as energy, which many companies haven’t fully hedged or pre-purchased, even after this year, said Philip Cope, an analyst at Moody’s.

Last month, Moodys downgraded its outlook for the UK’s water industry from stable to negative, owing to ongoing regulatory and economic pressures as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment. Moodys said in March 2022 more than 50% of the debt held by water companies was inflation-related.

According to Ofwat, the debt scale is high at SES regulatory adjustments of 72%, but lower than Thames Water’s at 80.6%.

SES, Macquarie Capital, Thames Water and Southern Water declined to comment. Sumitomo and Osaka Gas did not respond to requests for comment.

