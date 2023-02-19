North Korea fires ballistic missile as US and South Korea prepare for military drills





TOKYO North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang towards the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said on Saturday.

The launch came a day after North Korea’s foreign ministry threatened unprecedented action against its rivals, after neighboring South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States. United.

Calling it an outrageous act that escalates provocations against the international community as a whole, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic-class missile.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council, he said his country had launched a very strong protest, adding that his country would work with the United States and South Korea.

In a separate press conference, his chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said the missile was launched from a site near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. He said he flew for 66 minutes before landing about 200 km west of Oshima Island in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defense minister, later told reporters that based on calculations it could have had a range of almost 8,700 miles, in which case the whole of the United States would be within range. .

South Korean officials confirmed the launch and their data matched that provided by the Japanese.

North Korea’s long-range missile launch is a serious provocative act that harms the peace and security not only of the Korean peninsula but also of the international community,” the joint chiefs said. of the country in a press release.

This is also a flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and we urge North Korea to stop immediately, the statement added.

There was no comment from North Korea which is coming off a record year of weapons demonstrations with more than 70 ballistic missiles fired, including ICBMs with potential range to reach the US mainland in 2022. But it was his first since Jan. 1, when he tested a close-range weapon.

However, state media reported last month that its leader Kim Jong Un had ordered the exponential expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first satellite. spy.

At a massive military parade in Pyongyang last week, Kim demonstrated more than a dozen ICBMs, an unprecedented number of missiles. A new system has been included in these missiles, which experts believe may be related to the North’s stated desire to acquire a solid-fuel ICBM, according to the Associated Press.

An alternative to solid fuels would require less preparation time and would be easier to transport on vehicles, reducing the possibility of being spotted, the AP reported.

To deal with North Korean nuclear threats, the US military services responded on January 31 that they would deploy more advanced weapons to the Korean peninsula, while North Korea responded that it was ready to counter the United States. United with the most overwhelming nuclear force.

Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo, Stella Kim from Los Angeles and Larissa Gao from Hong Kong.

Arata Yamamoto

Stella Kim

Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-us-south-korea-ready-military-dril-rcna71309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos