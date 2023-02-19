Blinken, China’s top diplomat clash over spy balloon incident at meeting in Munich





We are very concerned that China is planning to provide lethal support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine and I have made it clear that this will have serious consequences for our relations, Blinken said in the interview with NBC.

Blinken also warned Beijing of the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or helps evade systemic sanctions, while Moscow is waging a war against Ukraine.

Wang criticized the destruction of the balloon by the Biden administrations and urged the United States to change course, recognize and repair the damage that its excessive use of force has caused to Sino-American relations, according to a statement published by Chinese state media.

The statement describes the controversy as the so-called airship incident in an apparent effort to play down the US backlash that included a growing bipartisan outcry over what a resolution from both the House and Senate said was a brazen violation. of American sovereignty.

These readings suggest that neither side is ready to take steps to move beyond the spy-balloon incident to steer bilateral relations towards a less resentful framework.

At the conference, Wang publicly criticized the US response to the balloon, which Beijing said was a weather-monitoring device, as a weak and near-hysterical reaction; he also accused the United States of warmongering.

The meeting itself carried risks for President Joe Biden, who is trying to balance his administration’s desire to keep lines of communication open with Beijing amid growing bipartisan uproar over the Chinese ball. Already, strained relations have deteriorated since his appearance. Blinken postponed an originally scheduled Feb. 5-6 trip to Beijing in response to the incursion.

It was unclear until the final hours whether the Munich meeting between Blinken and Wang would take place. US and Chinese officials have spent the past few days trying to broker the meeting, according to three people familiar with the efforts. Beijing’s condition that the United States formally request the meeting has slowed progress in the talks, said a Washington, DC-based diplomat with knowledge of the talks.

It’s a two-way talk to land a meeting, the diplomat said, adding that the Biden administration would not bend the knee to secure the meeting. The Beijing Reading described the meeting as an informal contact that took place at the request of the US side.

Another Washington, DC-based diplomat familiar with the talks said Blinken requested a meeting but received no response from China as he boarded his flight to Munich on Thursday.

Alexander Ward contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/17/negotiations-blinken-chinese-munich-00083545 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos