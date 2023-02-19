Munich Security Conference PM Address – 18 February 2023





Britain will always stand on the side of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

And the security of our continent will always be our top priority.

Now, there is no greater example of that commitment than our response to the war in Ukraine.

Just this year, we became the first country in the world to provide tanks to Ukraine and the first to train pilots and marines.

We donated $2.3 billion last year and will equal or exceed that in 2023.

Now, other allies can tell similar stories, and our joint efforts are making a difference.

But with each passing day, the Russians are inflicting more pain and suffering.

The only way to change that now is for Ukraine to win.

So, winning the war requires a military strategy to give Ukraine a decisive advantage on the battlefield, and a political strategy is needed to win peace.

To win the war, Ukraine needs more artillery, armored vehicles and air defense.

So now is the time to double our military support.

When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would be shaken.

Even now he is betting that we will lose our courage.

But then we proved him wrong.

And we’re going to prove him wrong now.

Together has delivered enough equipment for the entire year of 2022 over the next few months.

And together we must help Ukraine protect its cities from Russian bombs and Iranian drones.

That’s why Britain will be the first country to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine.

And that is why we work with our allies to provide Ukraine with the most advanced air defense systems and build the air force it needs to defend the country.

Now, of course, Britain is ready to help any country, providing planes that Ukraine can use today.

But we also need to train Ukrainian pilots to use state-of-the-art jets, and that’s what Britain is doing.

This will ensure Ukraine’s long-term security.

But achieving peace requires rebuilding the international order on which our collective security depends.

First, it means upholding international law.

The world must hold Russia accountable.

We must see justice through the ICC for the disgusting war crimes committed in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol or beyond.

And Russia must also be held accountable for the terrible devastation it has caused.

We are hosting the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London this June.

And together we must consider how to ensure that Russia pays for reconstruction.

Now, for the second time, post-Cold War era treaties and agreements have failed in Ukraine.

Therefore, a new framework for long-term security is needed.

From human rights to reckless nuclear threats, from Georgia to Moldova, Russia has committed violation after violation against countries outside NATO’s collective security.

And the international response is not strong enough.

As Jens Stoltenberg said, Ukraine will become a member of NATO.

But until that happens, we must do more to strengthen Ukraine’s long-term security.

We need to give them the advanced NATO standard features they will need in the future.

And we must show them that we are willing and able to help them continue to defend their country.

Ukraine needs this support and deserves it.

Therefore, ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, we will gather our friends and allies and begin building long-term guarantees.

And our goal is to draw up a new charter in Vilnius to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

Now, let me conclude with one final thought.

At stake in this war is greater than a nation’s security and sovereignty.

It is all about national security and sovereignty.

Because Russian aggression, horrific war crimes, and irresponsible nuclear investigations are all signs of a far-reaching threat to everything we believe in.

From the skies over North America to the agony on the streets of Tehran, some will destabilize the order that has maintained peace and stability for 80 years.

They shouldn’t prevail. And we need not be intimidated.

As President Zelensky said in his address to the British Parliament last week, we are marching towards the most important victory of our lifetime. That would be a victory for the very concept of war.

And we can have no greater purpose than to prove him right.

