US officials believe China could provide Russia with non-lethal military assistance in Ukraine war





The United States believes China could provide non-lethal military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, according to four US officials familiar with the matter, and the administration is wary of considering sending lethal aid.

Although China has provided aid to Russia, including reproducing Russian disinformation campaigns about the war and promoting false Russian pretenses about the war, it is more tangible aid for troops to use. Russians in Ukraine, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Officials declined to provide details on non-lethal military assistance, but said it could include equipment for the Spring Offensive, such as uniforms or even body armor.

A National Security Council spokesman declined to comment.

In the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, senior US officials, including President Biden and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, warned Beijing not to provide material support to Russia for war, otherwise there would be consequences. China seemed to obey and did not sell deadly weapons systems to Russia.

We have been clear about our concerns about lethal aid. We haven’t seen them cross that line yet, but we don’t think they’ve taken it off the table, according to a source familiar.

The familiar source said China was trying to slip to the line without getting caught, and recent trends point to potentially more tangible Chinese government support for the Russian military.

Rescuers work in front of a building partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 5, 2023.Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met today after the Munich security conference, and a source familiar with the conversation said it was a topic of conversation essential. Blinken and other U.S. officials shared information about Chinese aid to Russia with allies and partners at the conference.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the conference on Saturday and said China had grown closer to Russia since the war began.

We are also troubled by the fact that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the start of the war, she said. Going forward, any steps China takes to provide murderous support to Russia will only reward aggression, continue the killings, and further undermine a rules-based order. .

The United States is consulting with allies and partners in Munich and elsewhere, and shares concerning trend lines on China’s support for Russia, according to sources familiar with the conversations.

Bloomberg and CNN reported in January that the Biden administration confronted Chinese government officials with evidence suggesting Chinese companies were providing nonlethal support to Russia during the war.

Now US officials say the aid is coming from the Chinese government itself.

It’s unclear whether the support violates any sanctions, the officials said, or whether the United States would impose new sanctions or costs on China for the non-lethal support, but sources familiar with the thinking of the administration say the United States will not hesitate to target those who violate the sanctions.

