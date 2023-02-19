Britain had previously considered leasing two American supply ships.





In 2015, the Department of Defense sought an opportunity to lease two Auxiliary Cargo and Ammunition (T-AKE) support ships from the United States.

It turns out that the ship cannot be saved. Since then, no further discussions have taken place with the allies about the leasing of solid support vessels for the Royal Navy.

Commenting, Secretary of Defense Alex Chalk said:

T-AKE supported

The T-AKE class of replenishment vessels is a series of modern multi-product logistic vessels operated by the US Navy’s Military Transportation Command. These ships are designed to support the US Navy’s combat ships and continuously replenish their ammunition, fuel, food and other supplies.

The T-AKE class vessel has a displacement of approximately 41,000 tons and can reach speeds of up to 20 knots. She is about 210 m long and about 32 m wide, making her one of the largest auxiliary vessels in the US Navy.

The vessel has a large cargo capacity with 10 holds capable of carrying up to 7.5 million cubic feet of dry, refrigerated and frozen cargo. They are also equipped with cranes and handling equipment to support cargo transport at sea.

How does Britain play in this role?

RFA Fort Victoria is a combined fleet of ships and tankers from the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary that provides essential supplies such as ammunition, fuel and food to Royal Navy ships operating around the world. She is currently the only ship in her class.

As part of a 2010 strategic defense and security review, the withdrawal of her sister ship, RFA Fort George, was recommended. Between March 2011 and 2013 the ship was stripped of all stores and fittings while docked in Liverpool.

future

The Fleet Solid Support Ship Program aims to replace these ships with up to three fleet solid support ships, which will provide an important ongoing replenishment of dry stores such as ammunition, spare parts and supplies to Royal Navy ships.

These new ships will be deployed regularly with the UK Carrier Strike Group in support of Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and frigates. All three ships are scheduled to enter service between 2028 and 2032.

Belfast signs a 1.6 billion contract for a new support ship

The British government proposed building the ship as part of a 2015 Strategic Defense and Security Review. The subsequent National Shipbuilding Strategy outlined the government’s intention to bid ships internationally to encourage competitiveness with British shipyards.

However, the move has drawn criticism from some political parties and trade unions who have expressed concern about the potential loss of jobs and skills in the UK shipbuilding industry.

Following a competition that began in 2018, Team Resolute was awarded the contract to build three vessels, with BMT Group providing the design and Harland & Wolff and Navantia UK building them.

