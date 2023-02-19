Are UK high street banks struggling to catch up?





A new study finds that UK high street banks are failing to adequately serve individual and business customers, resulting in a loss of both their customers and their market position.

High Street Banking has been at the center of a digital transformation storm since the advent of digital competitors, but new evidence strongly suggests that banks are missing out on what individual and business customers really want.

A new analysis of the market shows that major banks are starting to lose the race to digital banking alternatives by failing to adequately accommodate the needs of their customers.

Banks reduce lending

In a time of economic crisis, it is not surprising that the latest iwoca SME Expert Index points to bank lending cuts as a key catalyst in the bank’s downfall.

It is clear that the bank’s declining willingness to lend is clashing with the growing demand of the UK’s 5.5 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for more capital.

Funding experts believe the current macroeconomic pressures will affect small businesses worse than the pandemic.

84% of brokers reported that their small business clients are concerned about their business surviving rising energy prices, and more than half believe a potential recession will be worse for small businesses than a pandemic.

82% of the small business finance brokers involved in the development of the latest index agree that major banks have reduced their appetite for small business financing. Similarly, brokers reported that more applications from clients were rejected by financial providers in December compared to the previous month, with nearly half experiencing this.

Colin Goldstein, Director of Commercial Growth, iwoca

Iwoca’s director of commercial growth, Colin Goldstein, explains the widening gap in SME financing: financial support. As the data shows, traditional banks do not offer this.”

Alternative lenders are once again proving how important they are in protecting small businesses from these financial shocks,” Goldstein adds.

The beginning of a great start at a high street bank

The latest data from personal finance comparison site finder.com shows that the number of digitally-only account holders in the UK is growing, stealing more market from traditional accounts each year.

According to the Digital Banking Adoption Study, a quarter of the UK currently have a digital-only bank account, and an additional 5.3 million people (around 10% of the population) are set to open their first digital-only bank account within the next year. year.

An additional 4.8 million plan to follow suit within the next five years. This means that by 2028, 22.7 million people, around 43% of the UK population, will have a digital-only bank account.

By comparison, the study noted that only 9% of the population had a digital-only account in 2019, and that number has tripled since then.

to switch

Traditional high street banks have historically maintained a strong user base among older generations. Unlike Gen Z and millennials, who hold a special place for digital-only banks in their minds, older generations have generally maintained their belief in high street incumbents. until now.

As the numbers show, consumers are steadily moving toward digital banking alternatives to the detriment of key competitors.

The reason appears to be the lack of local bank branches. This was cited by 16% of UK adults, with 8.5 million account holders converting.

According to a survey of the so-called ‘silent generation’, aged 74 and older, 53% cited the impact of physical bank branch closures on digital transformation decisions.

In fact, the number of quiet households with online-only accounts has risen from 7% recorded in last year’s study to 13% today.

One generation down, 15% of so-called ‘baby boomers’ between the ages of 55 and 73 made the switch for the same reason, followed by Gen X and Gen Z at 22% and 9%, respectively.

Convenience is key

A finder.com study asked participants why they had or would like to open a digital-only bank account, and the majority of responses tied it to convenience, with 64% of the responses.

22% said it was the ‘easiest option’ for opening a new bank account, while 21% made it ‘easier to transfer money’. Another 21% identified using a digital-only bank as ‘generally more convenient’.

Additionally, 18% wanted free trading abroad and 12% needed the ability to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies with a digital-only bank account.

Loyalty to traditional banks remains an important retention factor.

Of those who claimed they needed more information before considering opening a digital-only bank, or that they had no intention of opening one at all in the near future, 50% said the fact that their current bank always treats them well was the main reason they wouldn’t switch.

34% prefer the option to talk to someone in person, which may help explain why it is so popular for individuals to turn to NeoBank due to the lack of physical bank branches in their area.

Likewise, 24% don’t trust digital-only banks, which is the main reason they keep an account at a traditional bank. Other reasons that keep coming up in the research include difficulties converting account information to digital-only accounts and more problems opening new accounts.

roll up their sleeves

This year, we can really see the impact of major branch closures on the banking market, especially older generations, noted finder.com’s Kate Anderson, reflecting the company’s most recent findings.

“The fact that a significant portion of the silent generation has opened NeoBank accounts due to physical branch closures suggests that the wind may finally change as older generations shun digital-only banking,” Anderson said.

“It’s clear that digital-only banks are doing everything they can to appeal to this demographic, including making the process of owning a digital account easier than ever.”

Despite the many benefits of digital banking, Anderson sees the value of being able to talk to someone in person as a Briton in transitioning to a digital-only account.

“The fact that so many people claim not to trust digital-only banks is also a big problem that these neobanks will need to address in 2023 if they want to continue to advance in the market,” she concluded.

