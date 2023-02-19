The UK’s resilient economy indicates a mild recession.





Key data streams over the past 10 days suggest that the UK economy is showing a level of resilience not seen just a few months ago.

The latest data showed that inflation fell more than expected and the labor market remained strong, which led many economists to expect an end to further rate hikes by the Bank of England and an end to a milder recession than previously expected.

Last month’s headline figure fell to 10.1% as most underlying inflation indicators eased in January. Services inflation, a better measure of domestic price pressure, fell more than expected, including slowing price growth in labor-intensive industries such as hotels and restaurants.

James Smith, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, said there were tentative signs that inflation may not be as persistent and stubborn as some feared.

George Moran, an economist at Nomura Bank, said figures released last week raised the possibility of a moderate recession. Less inflationary pressures mean higher real incomes and less need for fiscal tightening from the Bank of England, he added.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Markets are still pricing in a 0.25 percentage point rate hike when the Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee meets on March 23, but hopes are growing that this could be the last.

Other official data released last week showed that the labor market remained resilient at the end of last year, with more jobs added than expected and real wage declines mitigating. Inactivity tracking people outside the workforce has also declined after mostly increasing over the past three years, exacerbating labor shortages and adding to inflationary pressures.

Simon Harvey of Monex Europe believes a recession is still expected this year, but will be shorter and less pronounced than banks expect. He added that increased labor force participation could expand output faster than the central bank expected.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Elsewhere, the economy is showing signs of unexpected resilience. Analysts were surprised to see in data released last Friday that January retail sales were up 0.5% from a month earlier. GDP data released earlier this month showed the economy in the fourth quarter of 2022 averted a recession as real household spending expanded slightly despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Ruth Gregory, UK Deputy Director at Capital Economics, said the economy was proving surprisingly resilient to the dual factors of higher inflation and higher interest rates, and it certainly felt as though most people were not as weak as they had feared.

She believes the government’s energy assistance package has been effective and households and businesses are spending the cash they have amassed during the pandemic.

The likelihood and depth of a recession will depend on the choices made by Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt in the upcoming March 15 budget. Smith said typical usage has increased from 500 per year to about 3,000 per year since April.

Taking that kind of action would be an effective way to help lower inflation and support households, and in that way minimize the chances of a recession, Smith explained.

He added that there is no actual economic data yet, but that the sharp decline in wholesale gas prices from their peak is very good news for the economic outlook. Last week, natural gas prices in Europe fell to their lowest level in 18 months.

Despite the encouraging data, the UK economy is the only G7 country to not recover to pre-pandemic levels, while UK inflation remains higher than in the US or the Eurozone. The picture we’re getting from the UK data is certainly better than economists expected a few months ago, but it’s far from positive, Moran said.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier Bank, said he did not see any change in the outlook for the UK compared to other countries. “We expect the UK economy to continue to underperform its history and other developed countries,” he said.

Economists have identified several factors holding back growth that many attribute in part to Brexit. Corporate investments remain vulnerable relative to historical trends and peers. UK exports haven’t rebounded as much from the pandemic’s blow as other developed countries. And unlike the eurozone, the workforce has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re expecting a relatively mild recession and inflation concerns will mostly pass by the end of the year,” said Yael Serpin, chief economist at consulting firm KPMG.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5cd368a8-0df1-49e4-a5a8-cfe8cc20b1b2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos