US accuses Beijing of considering lethal aid to Russia





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was very concerned that China was considering supplying Russia with arms and ammunition in Ukraine.

Blinken said he told senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi that such support would have serious consequences for US relations with Beijing during a meeting Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Conference on Security.

What we have seen over the past few years is of course political and rhetorical support, even non-lethal support. But we are very concerned that China is planning to provide deadly support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, Blinken told NBC News.

I made it clear that this would also have serious consequences in our relations, which the President [Joe] Biden shared directly with President Xi [Jinping] on several occasions.

Blinken did not elaborate on the intelligence underlying the US concerns, but told NBC: Some additional information that we are sharing today that I believe will be available soon…indicates that they are strongly considering providing lethal assistance to Russia.

Blinken and Wangs’ meeting in Munich was the first face-to-face interaction between senior Washington and Beijing officials since the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over North America this this month.

I told him very clearly that China sending a surveillance balloon over the United States in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law, was unacceptable and must never happen again,” Blinken told CBS News. It’s safe to say there were no excuses.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang met with Blinken at the request of the United States. Wang outlined China’s position on the balloon incident and called on the United States to change course and repair the damage caused to bilateral relations by its abuse of force.

China’s high-altitude surveillance balloon program has entered the airspace of more than 40 countries on five continents, the State Department said.

The United States suspects that the balloon, which spent a week flying over the United States and Canada, was used for surveillance purposes, which Beijing has denied.

Blinken added that the United States was not looking for a new Cold War, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Wang used a speech at the Munich conference attended by senior officials from around the world to criticize Washington for what he called a hysterical and absurd decision by the United States to bring down the ball.

All over the world, there are many balloons from many countries. Do you want to shoot down all of them? he said. It did not show that the United States is strong. On the contrary, he showed the opposite. We urge the United States not to do such absurd things in order to divert attention from its domestic problems.

Western officials now believe the ball may have veered off its intended course.

Biden said this week he intended to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to shed light on the incident, without specifying when.

Additional reporting by Thomas Hale in Shanghai

