Northern Ireland Protocol: Hopes are growing for a new trade agreement between the UK and the EU.





There is hope on all sides that a new post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU will soon be reached.

Negotiations over what is known as the Northern Ireland Protocol have been brisk in recent days.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with EU chief delegate Maro Epobi in Brussels, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew to Belfast for talks with political leaders.

Sunak said negotiations between London and Belfast to preserve the protocol were ongoing but there was still “work to be done”.

“Well, the test I’ve set is that we protect Northern Ireland’s position on the internal market, protect the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, and address the real problems the Protocol is causing for families and businesses.” the minister explained.

And even Northern Ireland’s most intransigent party, the Democratic Unionist Party, is relatively hopeful that a solution can be found.

“The decision to be taken by the Prime Minister and the European Commission will either leave Northern Ireland in further division or pave the way for healing for the restoration of the political system,” DUP chief Geoffrey Donaldson told reporters.

The institutions, a key pillar of the peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, have been inactive for nearly a year because of unionist opposition to the current protocol.

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein generally endorses post-Brexit trade rules. But party leader Mary Lou Macdonald said a deal to resolve the dispute against them was “very important.”

Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK that shares a border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

When Britain left the bloc in 2020, the UK government and EU agreed to keep the Irish border clear of customs and other checks. Because open borders are a key pillar in the peace process that has ended violence.

Instead, there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the country, but the measure is vehemently opposed by Britain’s unionist politicians.

