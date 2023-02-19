US says Russia committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine





MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) – The Biden administration has officially concluded that Russia committed “crimes against humanity” during its nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, the deputy said on Saturday. -US President Kamala Harris.

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, we’ve looked at the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there’s no question: these are crimes against humanity,” said Harris, a former prosecutor. , at the Munich Security Conference.

“And I say to everyone who perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors who are complicit in these crimes, you will be held accountable.”

The official decision, which came at the end of a legal analysis conducted by the US State Department, has no immediate consequences for the ongoing war.

But Washington hopes it could help further isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and galvanize legal efforts to hold members of his government accountable through international courts and sanctions.

Harris’ speech comes as top Western leaders gathered in Munich to assess Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

She said Russia was now a “weakened” country after Biden led a coalition to punish Putin for the invasion, but Russia is only stepping up assaults in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine is planning a spring counter-offensive, for which it is seeking heavier, longer-range weapons from its Western allies.

The nearly year-long war has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions from their homes, damaged the global economy and made Putin an outcast in the West.

Washington had previously found Russian forces guilty of war crimes, as did a UN-mandated investigation, but the Biden administration’s conclusion that Russia’s actions constitute ‘crimes against humanity’ implicates a legal analysis that acts ranging from murder to rape are widespread, systematic and intentionally directed against civilians. In international law, it is considered a more serious offence.

The UN-backed Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has yet to conclude that the war crimes it says it has identified constitute crimes against humanity.

“BARBARIC AND INHUMAN”

In his remarks, Harris called “barbaric and inhumane” the dozens of victims found in Bucha shortly after the Russian invasion last February; the March 9 bomb attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, which killed three people, including a child; and the sexual assault of a four-year-old child by a Russian soldier that was identified by the UN report.

Organizations supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have documented more than 30,000 incidents of war crimes since the invasion, according to the US government. Ukrainian officials have said they are investigating the bombing of the town of Bakhmut this week as a possible war crime.

Russia, which says it is carrying out a “special military operation” in Ukraine to eliminate threats to its security and protect Russian speakers, has denied intentionally targeting civilians or committing war crimes.

“Let’s all agree: on behalf of all victims, known and unknown, justice must be served,” Harris said.

The Biden administration has sought to bring suspected war criminals to justice, including training Ukrainian investigators, imposing sanctions, blocking visas and increasing penalties under US war crimes laws.

Washington has spent some $40 million on the effort so far and says it is working with Congress to secure an additional $38 million for the effort.

But the Biden administration’s ability to apply such efforts beyond its borders — and certainly within Russia — is limited. Collecting evidence in this war-torn country has also proven difficult.

International legal bodies are also limited. At the International Criminal Court, for example, jurisdiction extends only to member states and states that have accepted its jurisdiction, such as Ukraine but not Russia. kyiv pushed for a new international war crimes organization to focus on the Russian invasion, which Moscow opposed.

“If Putin thinks he can wait for us, he is seriously mistaken,” Harris said. “Time is not on his side.”

