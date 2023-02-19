Two actors from The Last of Us are already set to be cast for Season 2





The last of us

HBO

We are now in the second half of The Last of Us Season 1, which we know will end the events of Game 1 before Season 2 begins Game 2. It’s going to be something to watch unfold live, but while news on Season 2/Part 2 has been scarce, I think in theory the show should already have two of its supporting roles.

It seems pretty clear at this point that Victoria Grace, who plays Yara, and Ian Alexander, who plays Lev, should be able to reprise their acting roles for The Last of Us season 2, similar to how Merle Dandridge was able to play the same part of Marlene in the game and the show.

Not only is the precedent there, but both actors are looking forward to it. And unlike most of the major Last of Us cast members, both look like their characters. Ellie, played by Ashely Johnson, Joel, played by Troy Baker, and now in Part 2 Abby, played by Laura Bailey don’t look enough like their characters, or are completely the wrong age. Abby in particular was an interesting case because she had Bailey for her voice and then two different actresses for her face and body models. Now the show needs to find an actress to play all three (Shannon Berry was the latest rumor on that front).

Yara and Lev

The naughty dog

But for Yara and Lev, I don’t really know why you would bother looking anywhere else. Here’s Victoria Grace on possibly playing Yara on the show:

And this is Ian Alexander, who said I’m crossing my fingers that I can reprise my role as Lev.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Ian Alexander attends the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The… [+] Last Of Us” at the Regency Village Theater on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

With Lev in particular, his storyline revolves around him being an outcast of his cult for being transgender, and given that Ian Alexander is transgender himself, a key part of casting this role, the show should find a another transgender actor who looks like Lev, if they didn’t use him? So I mean, why not just use it. The only obstacle I could see there is his age, because he’s just so much older than when he first took on his role as Lev in the game, and the fact that Lev is so young is in somehow important. But I’d say it’s worth making the switch just to get Alexander in the role.

Again, Grace and Alexander fit in in a way that the other voice actors, including the supporting ones, simply don’t. Joel Tommy’s brother in the games was played by Jeffrey Pierce, the older bearded man who was part of the later episodes of the Kansas City Uprising Militia. In Part 2, Jesse is played by Stephan A. Chang who is probably too old for the role in the live action. Dina is played by Shannon Woodward, who looks nothing like Dina, although it’s worth noting that she was the one who introduced Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann and made this whole show happen. I guess they find a role for him somewhere. But not like Dina.

Yara and Lev feel like a slam dunk, though the rest of the cast may need to be brand new. Well, see if the showrunners are on board once ads start airing in the future.

