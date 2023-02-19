HMS Anson from Barrow-in-Furness – GOV.UK





The fifth Astute-class attack submarine has found its new home at the BAE Systems shipyard. Upon arrival at HMNB Clyde, she will undergo sea trials. An investment of $1.3 billion in the UK in this program.

HMS Anson, which marks her entry into the Royal Navy, was officially commissioned last year and is the eighth naval vessel originally named after Admiral George Anson.

Building on the commitments made in the Integrated Review, the completion of HMS Anson demonstrates the strength of British industry and world-leading nuclear technology.

Upon arrival at Clyde, HMS Anson begins sea trials.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

HMS Anson will play a vital role in defending Britain and will provide a competitive advantage for decades to come. I am proud to see her on her journey to her permanent home in Clyde.

Supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the UK, our Astute-class submarines are a prime example of our commitment to defense manufacturing and will continue to strengthen UK industry for decades to come.

One of the most sophisticated underwater vessels ever built, HMS Anson represents a 1.3 billion British investment.

Built and built for over 11 years at the BAE Systems Barrow-in-Furness site, the departure of HMS Anson marks a pivotal moment for the UK’s submarine manufacturing industry.

Providing the Prime Minister’s priority for economic growth and creating better paying jobs and opportunities across the country, the construction of HMS Anson involved more than 10,000 coders, engineers, scientists, submarine crews and technicians from across the UK.

Steve Timms, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Submarines Division, said:

It is with great pride that we bid her farewell as HMS Anson leaves our site to fulfill her vital role in helping to protect Britain’s national security.

As this is a truly national endeavor, providing the most capable attack submarine ever built for the Royal Navy is a tremendous moment for our company, our staff, the Barrow community and the entire submarine enterprise, especially our vast and crucially important United Kingdom. wide supply chain.

Capable of defending British interests at home and abroad, HMS Anson is armed with up to 38 Spearfish Heavyweight Torpedoes and Block V Tomahawk land-attack missiles capable of striking targets at ranges of up to 1,000 miles.

Powered by a Rolls-Royce nuclear reactor, the boat will operate without refueling for 25 years.

The Astute class is the first nuclear-powered submarine class designed entirely in a three-dimensional computer-aided environment, and represents the cutting edge and cutting-edge nature of British military capabilities.

They are the most advanced boats operated by the Royal Navy, providing the capabilities needed to defend Britain and its allied interests at home and abroad.

Dr. Tim Sheldon, Submarine Acquisition Director, Submarine Delivery Agency, said:

We congratulate the tremendous efforts of everyone involved from across the UK in bringing HMS Anson into the Royal Navy.

Her departure from Barrow is an important milestone not only for the journey to full operational service, but for the Astute program as a whole.

Weighing 7,800 tons, the vessel is 97 meters long, just short of the length of two Olympic swimming pools. The cable is 240 kilometers long and can stretch from Barrow-In-Furness to her new home in Faslane, Scotland.

David Bing Crosby, commander of HMS Anson, said:

My team and I would like to thank the construction companies and the entire SDA for making HMS ANSON such a powerful submarine. We are eagerly looking forward to realizing her full potential aboard the boat at sea trials and joining her colleagues at Clyde, home to the Royal Navy Submarine Service.

The first four Astute-class submarines, HMS Astute, HMS Ambush, HMS Artful and HMS Audacious, are already in service with the Royal Navy.

The last two submarines of the Agamemnon and Agincourt classes are in various stages of construction at Barrow-in-Furness.

