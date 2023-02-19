‘Hold on the brakes,’ US envoy tells Netanyahu on judicial changes





Israeli parliament to hold first vote on changesBanks’ letter warns of economic damage

JERUSALEM, Feb 19 (Reuters) – The US envoy to Israel says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to slow progress on a judicial overhaul that could make it harder for Washington to help him promote ties with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia or to deal with Iran.

For weeks, Israel has been in turmoil over Netanyahu’s far-right government’s plan to make changes to the justice system that critics say endanger the country’s democratic checks and balances.

Israel’s parliament could hold the first of three votes on Monday on a bill that would increase government influence in the selection of judges while setting limits on the Supreme Court’s power to strike down laws or rule against the executive.

“We say to the Prime Minister, as I say to my children, put the brakes on, slow down, try to get consensus, bring the parties together,” Ambassador Tom Nides told CNN The Ax Files podcast which was released late Saturday. .

While Nides said Israel had the support of the United States in security and the United Nations, he also said that Netanyahu’s stated hope of establishing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia or dealing with the program Iranian nuclear power was at stake.

“The prime minister wants to do big things, okay? He tells us he wants to do big things,” Nides said. “I told him, to the Prime Minister, a hundred times, we can’t hang out with things we want to work on together if your garden is on fire.”

Speaking at a conference of leaders of major Jewish organizations, Netanyahu on Sunday did not directly respond to Nides’ comments.

“All democracies must respect the will of other free peoples, just as we respect their democratic decisions,” he said.

Israel’s finance minister said on Sunday that he expects the United States to stay out of Israeli domestic politics.

“We have always made sure not to interfere in American internal affairs, and therefore I expect the United States not to interfere in our internal affairs,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said during a meeting. a press conference.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli had a more controversial view of Nides, telling the Kan public broadcaster: “I say to the US ambassador, you pump the brakes. Mind your own business. You You are not sovereign here to discuss judicial reforms. We are happy to discuss diplomatic and security issues with you, but respect our democracy.”

Warning last week that Israel is on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse”, President Isaac Herzog is trying to bring the government and opposition together to agree on legal reforms and freeze legislation on the current plan, which sparked protests across the country.

A joint letter addressed to the justice minister and opposition leader by eight of the largest investment banks that manage billions of shekels in public funds was published by Israel’s N12 on Sunday.

Warning of the negative economic effects of the overhaul, the letter urged “immediate dialogue” between the opposing political blocs.

“We have seen with concern the implications of uncertainty in financial markets and on public savings, and therefore call on all parties to show responsibility and leadership,” he said.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption which he denies, said changes were needed to restore the balance between the government, the Knesset and the judiciary, which some members of his coalition accuse of elitism and abuse of power power to interfere in the political sphere.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Emily Rose; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/pump-brakes-us-envoy-tells-netanyahu-judicial-changes-2023-02-19/

