The UK must prepare for the coming biosecurity threats.





I am a Biosecurity Policy Manager at the Center for Long-Term Resilience and a Fellow on the Strategic Risk Committee.

We must take a serious and urgent approach to biosecurity. Biohazards have evolved dramatically in a short period of time and governments must act at home and together.

Advances in biotechnology have made it easier to create or modify potentially deadly pathogens, lowering the barriers for adversaries and extremist organizations to develop biological weapons. Referring to the 2018 Novichok attack in Salisbury, the United Kingdom’s United Review warned of the realistic possibility of terrorists launching a successful chemical, biological, radioactive or nuclear attack by 2030.

Meanwhile, as life science research expands, high-containment laboratories proliferate globally, increasing the potential for accidents involving dangerous pathogens. And as we’ve learned, naturally occurring outbreaks could be future epidemics, even more contagious or lethal than Covid-19.

Whether through malicious intent, human error or the evolution of viruses, we now face a variety of threats. Biosecurity should keep those responsible for keeping us safe awake at night.

America is beginning to recognize the danger. At the end of last year, a pandemic prevention law was passed to strengthen the country’s preparedness. Bipartisan legislation promises to strengthen detection, strengthen supply chains and accelerate the development of healthcare countermeasures. The bill’s advocate, Senator Patty Murray, told Congress that we are taking steps to ensure we never go through a crisis like this again.

The Office of Epidemic Preparedness and Response Policy will be responsible for biological threat mitigation across the federal government. The new force will implement a national biodefense strategy that includes developing early warning capabilities and investing in emerging technologies to deter state and non-state actors from developing biological weapons. Indicative of the scale of its ambitions, the strategy seeks to raise $88 billion in funding over five years.

In the UK, officials from the Cabinet Office’s National Security Office are finalizing an update to the 2018 National Biosecurity Strategy. The plan recognized the range of biohazards facing the country, but provided few details on implementation or resources. Without clear responsibilities and sufficient funding, it’s no surprise that the UK wasn’t as well-prepared as it should have been when COVID-19 hit some 18 months later.

A new strategy is your best chance to rectify this. This should include an implementation plan that identifies who will address each risk along with a delivery schedule. And that commitment must be adequately funded. These are financially constrained times, but the $376 billion cost of the pandemic in the UK shows the staggering consequences of a failed investment. The recent National Resilience Framework is at least one encouraging sign that governments are beginning to recognize the need to defend against extreme risks.

Finally, the UK must work with other countries around the world to respond to the risks of biological threats of all origins. The UK is a world leader in metagenomic sequencing. This may offer the possibility of detecting new pathogens at an early stage of an outbreak. We must pioneer the establishment of interconnected early warning systems at home and lead the development of a global system to sound the alarm about potential epidemics through sly diplomacy.

With the new cabinet facing many challenges, ruthless prioritization is needed to protect Britain’s economic well-being and national security. Biosecurity must be delivered through persistent implementation of ambitious strategies and recommendations.

