Poland in talks with US on increased troop presence, PM says





Washington – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Sunday that Poland is in talks with the Biden administration about increasing the presence of American troops in his country as President Biden prepares to visit Poland this week to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are in discussions with President Biden’s administration to make their presence more permanent and increase them,” Morawiecki told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

He also expressed his gratitude for the weapons provided by the United States and reiterated the importance of NATO in deterring Russian aggression.

“I am also very grateful to have sent new Patriot systems and other very modern weapons and ammunition. Because it is also, to some extent, a proxy for [the] presence of soldiers, but of course the two go hand in hand,” Morawiecki said, referring to US initiatives to replenish the equipment Poland sent to Ukraine. “I also remember the words of President Biden from the last fall, of his last visit to Poland, when he said that every square centimeter of the territory of the NATO country will be defended and that Russia will not make any incursions into these countries.

US troops were first sent to Poland in 2017 as part of a NATO effort to bolster the alliance’s eastern front in response to Russia’s aggressive behavior in the region. Several thousand reinforcements were deployed to the country before the Russian invasion last year, and there are currently around 11,000 US military personnel in Poland on a rotational basis.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, NATO has reinforced its military presence throughout Europe. Last June, Mr. Biden announced that the United States was permanently stationing a command in Poland for the first time. The standing force does not include combat troops, in order to comply with a 1997 agreement between Russia and NATO in which the alliance agreed to keep combat units out of Eastern Europe.

The White House announced earlier this month that Mr. Biden would visit Poland this week to discuss cooperation between the United States and Poland, as well as their collective efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen the NATO.

“I expect there to be a very strong confirmation of our resilience and our joint efforts to defeat Russia in Ukraine,” Morawiecki said Sunday. “Some Western European politicians are saying that Russia cannot win this war and Ukraine cannot be defeated. We have to change this paradigm and we have to say, Ukraine has to win and Russia has to be defeated. And I believe that President Biden’s words will reassure all [of] Europe that the United States is with us in this fight for freedom and peace.”

Poland has been a major source of support for Ukraine since the conflict began, hosting more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and spending billions to provide housing, healthcare and other services. Poland borders both Ukraine and Belarus, where Russian troops have been stationed since before the conflict began, and could be the next country in Vladimir Putin’s sights should Ukraine fall to Russia.

Last Monday, the Moldovan president accused Russia of planning to foment demonstrations calling for the overthrow of his government with the aim of destabilizing the country. Moldova borders Ukraine, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States was “deeply concerned” about Russia’s actions.

When asked if Poland had seen any evidence that Russia might target other countries, including his own, Morawiecki replied: “Yes, I see a lot of fingerprints of Russian forces, Russian services in Moldova,” adding that “it’s a very weak, very weak country and we have to help them all.”

Morawiecki also mentioned other provocations by Russia, going beyond the borders of Ukraine.

“One of the missiles of [the] The Ukrainian defense system fell on Polish territory, killing people. And that was a direct result of a rocket and missile attack from Russia on Ukraine,” he said, referring to an incident in November that heightened fears that an ally of NATO is drawn into the fighting.

The Prime Minister also hoped that fighter jets would be delivered to Ukraine in the near future to help them in their fight.

“There were a lot of things beyond our imagination at the beginning of the war, and then, [the] unimaginable has become achievable. And so [it] was with tanks, just like with the Patriot anti-aircraft, anti-missile and anti-rocket system,” Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki also echoed a statement he made this week at the Munich Security Conference, where he expressed his willingness to supply Ukraine with Soviet-era MiG fighter jets. The United States agreed to send tanks to Ukraine last month, but has so far resisted calls to send fighter jets.

“I believe that also with fighter jets, eventually there will be fighter jets from the West, delivered to Ukraine. Poland’s position is that we can do it, but only in combination with other NATO allies, and in particular, under the leadership of the United States,” Morawiecki said.

