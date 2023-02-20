The Last of Us episode 6 release date, time, channel and plot





The Last of Us has been one of the biggest hits of 2023. With millions of viewers growing with every episode, the series has already achieved something truly rare in entertainment: it’s a video game adaptation that fear not.

On the contrary, The Last of Us honors its original video game source material and is not limited to bacteria-infested zombies. It probes questions of love, faith, regret, despair and hope in a way rarely seen on television. Five episodes have been released so far, and if you want to find all the information about episode 6 – including release date, time, channel, plot synopsis, cast, execution and the trailer – you’ve come to the right place.

When is episode 6 of The Last of Us coming out?

Episode 6 of The Last of Us will premiere and air on February 19.

HBO Max is one of the best streaming services available. The Last of Us is quickly becoming a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, Succession and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic dramas like The Verdict.

What time does The Last of Us episode 6 start?

Episode 6 airs now on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights.

What is The Last of Us episode 6 about?

Episode 6 is titled “Kin”, which is fitting considering what happens in the episode. Joel and Ellie finally reach Wyoming after putting the traumatic events of Kansas City behind them. There, Joel finally reunites with his long-lost brother, Tommy. Joel and Ellie continue to bond, while Joel has a few tense exchanges with his brother.

Can I watch a trailer for Episode 6 of The Last of Us?

Of course! It’s here:

Episode 6 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Who stars in The Last of Us Episode 6?

According to IMDb, the episode stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Rutina Wesley as Maria Miller, Grahame Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Phillip A. Covats as the voice. of a male Clicker. The episode is directed by Jasmila Zbanic.

How long is The Last of Us Episode 6?

Episode 6 will be around 59-61 minutes long.

How many episodes are there in season 1 of The Last of Us?

There are nine episodes scheduled in Season 1 of The Last of Us. Originally there were supposed to be 10, but that changed to nine on an unspecified date.

Will there be a season two of The Last of Us?

Yes! The show has already been renewed for a second season. Stars Pascal and Ramsey will return for the sequel show, but it’s not yet known whether or not it will be a direct adaptation of The Last of Us Part II video game or something entirely new.

How much does HBO Max cost?

The Last of Us | Official trailer | HBO Max

To watch The Last of Us on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between two packages. One plan contains ads and the other plan is ad-free. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 per month or $100 per year. Without ads, HBO Max costs $16 per month or $150 per year.

Is The Last of Us worth watching? Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its world-building to its character development, the show is a masterclass in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie fans will enjoy The Last of Uscar, in the end, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), the latter being the screenwriter of the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 97% on the Tomatometer, with an Audience Score of 91%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a User Score of 6.5.

