Nearly two in three Britons believe Brexit has damaged the UK economy, a new poll from The Independent has found.

According to the Savanta survey, around 61% of voters said leaving the EU hurt the UK economy, with only 13% saying the situation has improved.

Opinion polls also revealed that most people believe Brexit has added to Britain’s growing food supply crisis, which has seen severe shortages of some goods in supermarkets during the cost of living crisis.

Around 55% said UK exit from the EU made product availability worse, while only 14% said availability improved.

The survey also found that 47% of the public said Brexit had hurt their own finances, and only 13% said Britain’s bank balances had increased as a result of Brexit.

The poll shows there is a strong perception that Brexit hasn’t gone particularly well, said Chris Hopkins, director of Savanta.

While that may not directly equate to Brexit regret, he said he sees little evidence in the perceptions of Remainers and Leavers that Brexit has made Britain a better place.

Opinion pollsters said in previous surveys there was a perception among the public before and after the 2016 referendum that the Leave campaign lied more than the Remain campaign.

Perhaps some leavers won’t necessarily reverse the decision if a referendum is held again, but added that this dishonesty, which they feel has misrepresented Brexit, is affecting current perceptions.

The latest survey shows views on Brexit’s impact have strengthened. A similar poll conducted by The Independent in January also found that 56% thought leaving the EU hurt the economy.

There is also strong skepticism about the idea that Brexit helped control immigration. Around 44% of voters said Brexit has worsened border controls in the UK, while 17% said border controls have improved.

This follows a Durham University report that says Brexit has caused a small ship crisis because of a surge in risky crossings across the English Channel due to the decision to leave the EU without a return agreement.

Rishi Sunak faces an uphill battle to get DUP to support new protocol transactions.

Returning to the other side of Brexit, it is understood that Rishi Sunak is on the verge of signing an agreement with the EU to end the long-running dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But he faces the daunting task of convincing the DUP to return to Stormont’s power-sharing agreement, and Tory Brexiteers are expected to push back over the compromise if the European Court of Justice (ECJ) retains its role.

Recent Savanta polls show a largely negative perception of Brexit’s role in Europe’s relationship with the UK, and show Brexit’s wider status in the world more than three years after its departure.

53% believe that Brexit has worsened relations between the UK and the EU, while 13% say relations with the bloc have improved. Around 47% said Brexit reduced Britain’s global influence, while 16% said it increased Britain’s position.

Over the past few years, regrets about Brexit have increased amid a deluge of data showing its painful impact on the economy and its growing unpopularity in polls.

In December, the Center for European Reform (CER) found that Brexit cost the UK a staggering $33 billion in trade, investment and growth losses. CER also estimated tax losses from Brexit at around $40 billion.

Earlier this month, Jonathan Haskell, an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, said that investment was disrupted by Brexit.

The official said the bank had calculated that the blow to business investment had led to a decrease in productivity by about 29 billion, or 1,000 people per household, equivalent to about 1.3 per cent of GDP.

Poll expert Professor John Curtice previously told The Independent that there is no doubt that support for Brexit has declined. The main explanation for the change appears to be the economic consequences of Brexit.

The Savanta poll of 2,201 adults was conducted from February 10 to 12.

