‘The Last of Us’ fan theory included shocking Season 1 details about Pedro Pascal’s Joel





We’re nearing the end of The Last of Us Season 1, and theories are spreading as fast as Cordyceps.

An eagle-eyed fan circles around TikTok after revisiting the first episode and pointing out a crucial detail that went nearly unnoticed. A scene from the Season 1 premiere includes Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) daughter at school before everything descends into chaos. Sitting in class, Sarah (Nico Parker) watches a classmate whose bracelet keeps reflecting in the light.

Upon closer inspection, the student’s hand is shaking uncontrollably. TikTok reminds us that this is a harbinger of the epidemic. A poster at the start of Episode 2 confirms this, describing the symptoms of Cordyceps: coughing, slurred speech, mood swings, and muscle spasms.

Fans of The Last of Us were chilled by the discovery. “I [for real] did not notice this. This is weird,” one person wrote below the clip. “I thought he was doing this because [he was] bored with the class. I never even thought about it,” added another.

For others, it immediately clicked and they pointed out even more details that eerily hinted at the disease unfolding before their eyes. “If you listen carefully you will also notice someone coughing,” another person said. “The teacher says there is something to do tomorrow but [tomorrow’s] on Saturday, subtly hinting that the teacher might be infected,” one user replied.

‘The last of us’

Joel’s original voice actor, Troy Baker, assured fans that they weren’t out to theorize. In fact, there are many more hidden meanings ahead. “True to video game form, there have already been so many Easter eggs throughout this show,” he said in a clip posted to HBO’s Instagram.

Also, Troy recognizes another moment in Episode 3 when Joel explains to Ellie that the disease likely mutated and contaminated flour or sugar supplies, causing the spread.

“What were the two things he was supposed to eat on his birthday? Pancakes and cake,” he said. “And those are two things he didn’t understand. Joel’s path could have been really, really different.”

Keep an eye out for more Easter Eggs once The Last of Us Episode 6 airs on HBO on February 19.

