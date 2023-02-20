A terrifying new map shows a wave of snow coming down on England.





It comes after Storm Otto left thousands without power over the weekend.

Heavy snowfall is likely as the UK prepares for an icy blast in the next two weeks.

The latest weather map shows that as the country prepares for another cold weather snap, waves of snow are expected to hit Scotland and reach as far as northern Wales in northern England.

According to the forecast, Edinburgh will see the most snow in early March, along with the northern parts of Scotland.

There are also signs suggesting that there may be some snow in Manchester.

Owen Humphreys

According to WXcharts maps, snow is expected to hit the UK on Tuesday 7 March.

These conditions are colder than average year-round.

The news comes after more than 1,000 homes that lost power during Storm Otto did not reconnect to the grid until late Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the storm had truly dissipated completely but power outages remained for around 1,300 homes in Aberdeenshire.

The forecast agency said the storm, which cut power to more than 60,000 homes, has moved to the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for central Scotland until 9am Saturday, but mild weather is expected over the weekend.

Wind gusts reached 83 mph in Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire, and wind speeds exceeded 70 mph in much of Yorkshire and Northumberland.

Danny Lawson

Trucks overturned in northern England during the storm, canceling trains and flights and blocking roads.

Northern Powergrid in the UK said about 21,000 customers suffered power outages, with one person affected by 8.30am on Saturday.

