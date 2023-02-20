US holds joint air drills with Asian allies after North Korea launches ICBM





SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) – The United States held joint bilateral air drills with South Korea and Japan involving strategic bombers on Sunday, a day after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-15 during a “sudden launch exercise”. .

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said exercise, in which US F-35A, F-15K and F-16 fighters escorted US B-1B bombers, demonstrated defense capabilities “overwhelming” and the readiness posture of the allies.

“(Exercise) enhanced the combined operation capability and affirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the implementation of extended deterrence,” the military said. South Korean in a statement.

Japan has flown F-15s over the Sea of ​​Japan along with B-1 bombers and U.S. armed forces F-16s in tactical exercises, Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. calling the security environment “increasingly severe” after the latest North Korean missile. landed in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“This bilateral exercise reaffirms the strong will between Japan and the United States to respond to any situation, the readiness (of the Japan Self-Defense Forces) and the United States armed forces, and further strengthens the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance,” the ministry said.

The air drills come a day after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off the west coast of Japan, following warnings of a strong response to upcoming military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

North Korean state media KCNA said the country conducted a “sudden launch exercise” on Saturday in “real world proof” of its efforts to turn the “deadly nuclear counterattack capability against hostile forces into a irresistible”.

Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued a new warning and accused the US of trying to turn the UN Security Council into what she called a ‘tool for its hostile policy hateful” to Pyongyang.

“I warn that we will monitor every move of the enemy and take corresponding, very powerful and overwhelming countermeasures against every move of his hostile to us,” she said in a statement.

[1/6]North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter, walks away from an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of South Korea North. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

Saturday’s missile launch, the North’s first since Jan. 1, came after Pyongyang on Friday threatened a response of “unprecedented persistence and force” as South Korea and the United States were preparing for their annual military exercises as part of efforts to stave off growing nuclear power. and the missile threat posed by the North.

North Korea’s state news agency said its missile flew for 1 hour, 6 minutes and 55 seconds, up to 5,768 km (3,584 miles), before accurately hitting a predefined area at 989 km (614 miles) in open water. He first tested a Hwasong-15 in 2017.

‘WITHOUT WARNING’

Last year, nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the United States, while resuming preparations for its first test. nuclear since 2017.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Saturday’s launch was a “clear” signal of the North’s intention to carry out further provocations.

“If North Korea conducts the seventh nuclear test, which could happen at any time, it will be a game-changer in that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear missiles,” Park told the Conference on Saturday. Munich on security.

KCNA said the last launch from the North, guided by the Missile General Bureau, was carried out on an “emergency firepower combat standby order” given at dawn, followed by a written order by Kim Jong Un at 8 a.m. (2300 GMT Friday). The South Korean military said it detected the missile at 5:22 p.m. (0822 GMT).

“The important thing here is that the drill was ordered the same day, without notifying the crew involved,” said Ankit Panda, a missile expert at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The time from order to launch is likely to be reduced with additional testing.”

Analysts say North Korea is likely to conduct more weapons tests, including a possible new solid-fuel missile that could help the North deploy its missiles more quickly in the event of war.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned by UN Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is needed to counter ‘hostile policies’ by Washington and of his allies.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Josh Smith in Seoul, Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Daniel Wallis, William Mallard, Michael Perry and Hugh Lawson

