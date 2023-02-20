Greenwashing companies face steep new UK fines for misleading claims | environment





When the hydrogen-powered vehicle Nexo was launched in the UK in the spring of 2019, it was evaluated that the way it purifies the air was so pretty.

British Hyundai Motors claimed that if 10,000 of its vehicles run on the road, the effect of reducing carbon emissions is equivalent to planting 60,000 trees.

The suggestion that a new car with a starting price of around 60,000 could drive without leaving any pollution sounded too good to be true, and in June 2021 the advertising regulator ruled that it was true.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that cars filter incoming air but still emit pollutants from tire and brake wear, and that road tires are a huge source of toxic particle contamination. Hyundai thought it supported the claim, making it clear that it did not intend to suggest that the vehicle leaves no particulates in the air, but the ASA ruled that the advertisement was misleading and should not be used again.

Green claims, routinely used in the sale of products from car and plane tickets to soft drinks and cleaning fluids, are now under much stricter scrutiny under proposed new laws, with maximum protection against claims found to be unsubstantiated and misleading. You risk being fined tens of millions of pounds.

In the forthcoming Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Act, large companies face the threat of civil penalties of up to 10% of their global turnover for breaches of consumer laws. Individuals who violate this law face fines of up to $300,000. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said passing the new bill was a priority for the government.

Lawyers said last week that the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) new powers to impose civil penalties directly on companies would almost certainly address misleading environmental claims known as greenwashing.

Richard Reichman, Regulatory Investigations and Enforcement Specialist at BCL Solicitors, said:

Stuart Ponting, a regulatory and compliance partner at the law firm Walker Morris, said: It’s a bigger stick and I’d be more than willing to use it if needed.

CMA published a green claim code in September 2021, and announced last July that it was looking into the green and sustainability claims of three brands: Asos, Boohoo, and George at Asda. Regulators have said they will investigate whether the claims are misleading, but have yet to conclude whether they violate consumer laws.

The CMA announced last month that it would also look into the accuracy of environmental claims for household necessities like food, beverages and toiletries.

Ads for Persil, a brand owned by Unilever, were banned in August last year after the ASA ruled that its kind-to-the-earth claims were not well-founded. Unilever said last week that it had been leading the way in improving the environment and was surprised by the ASA ruling because its ads were approved for broadcast.

The Financial Conduct Authority has consulted its own package of measures to crack down on greenwashing. It suggests restrictions on how certain terms, such as green or sustainable, are used in investment product names and marketing.

The European Union is also due to introduce new legislation in the next few weeks to fine companies that make unsubstantiated environmental claims. France introduced a law in January that requires companies claiming a product to be carbon neutral to report all greenhouse gas emissions from that product over its entire lifecycle.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external organizations. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

George Harding-Rolls, campaign manager for sustainability organization Change Markets Foundation, said companies have not previously been properly tested for green claims and must provide all relevant evidence to support their claims.

He said: “Buying this product can make a difference” is an easy way to make money. Many of these claims are misleading and not supported by evidence.

A serious violation of greenwashing is a violation of the 2008 Consumer Protection Against Unfair Trade Act. Under the proposed law, which will be released soon, the CMA could impose civil penalties for violations of core consumer laws.

Hyundai did not respond to a request by the Observer last week to support claims about the carbon footprint impact of driving 10,000 Nexos, but said it had removed the claims from its website.

Hyundai Motor Company said the following about the ruling in June 2021. In-house internal testing and air purification systems included in the Nexo’s hydrogen fuel cell system supported the relevant claims used in connection with the Nexo.

Officials said details of the new bill would be announced soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/feb/19/greenwashing-firms-face-steep-new-uk-fines-for-misleading-claims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos