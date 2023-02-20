Trade tensions weigh on US corporate caution on China





US and European multinationals are becoming more cautious about their capital investments in China due to geopolitical concerns, according to a risk consultancy.

Richard Martin, managing director of IMA Asia, said lingering trade tensions between the United States and China were the main reason for cautious investment by American companies.

“Without a doubt, it’s a geopolitical risk because corporate America has become more cautious since the Trump administration with the trade war,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Friday.

The White House under President Joe Biden is currently reviewing sanctions imposed under former President Donald Trump. Trump has imposed a series of tariffs on Chinese goods as part of a long retaliatory trade war with Beijing in a bid to bolster US-made products.

As for European companies, Martin noted, it was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that raised concerns about Beijing.

“So at the board level, you sit there and say, ‘We just lost our shirt in Russia. We had to close our operations and sell. Is there a chance of this happening in China? And of course the answer is yes, there is,” Martin said.

“So everyone is struggling with their operations in China, [asking] how do we mitigate risk?”

Even with 3% or 4% growth, China will add more dollar value over the next five years than the United States. You can’t do without it.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February a year ago prompted a growing list of companies to avoid doing business with Moscow, as companies rushed to sever ties as governments foreigners increased punitive economic sanctions.

European energy majors such as BP, ShellandEquinoral have announced their intention to end joint ventures in Russia.

China growth

Martin further stressed that foreign companies need to determine how they want to mitigate their risks in China.

“Yes, some companies will diversify. But they don’t want to diversify outside of the biggest growth market in the world,” he said. “Even with 3% or 4% growth, China will add more dollar value over the next five years than the United States. You can’t live without it.”

Learn more about China from CNBC Pro

China’s economy grew by just 3% in 2022, according to official figures released in January. This is the second slowest growth rate since 1976 and well below the government’s target of around 5.5%.

Still, the reopening of China’s economy after the abandonment of the zero-Covid policy will help boost growth in the second quarter, Martin said.

“The wave of Covid hit them in January. So their workers got sick the first week of January. And with Chinese New Year coming up at the end of the month, they just haven’t come back,” he said. he declares.

“So we’re going to see a giant hole in the first quarter. In the second quarter, they get their service sector back and China’s GDP will go up and that’s a plus for everything.”

