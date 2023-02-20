Pedro Pascals Powerhouse Performance – Rolling Stone





THIS POST CONTAINS spoilers for this week’s episode of The Last of Us, “Kin”.

Late in “Kin”, Joel passes the time on a long drive by explaining the rules of football to Ellie. “So basically moving in one direction?” she asks. “Basically,” he admits. “But violent.” It could perhaps be seen as a metaphor for The Last of Us, which is extremely simple at times, but thrilling and crafted to a high standard. The series is, of course, much more complicated and versatile than that, as evidenced by the stark contrast between last week’s episode and this one. Where “Endure and Survive” was full of chaos, spectacle and despair, “Kin” is calm and contemplative, heavy in character and so light in action until the end that we don’t even see an infected. It’s remarkable how easily this show can go from Bill and Frank’s love story to the dark two sides of Kansas City to this quiet, very station eleven look at Joel and Ellie’s relationship, and the possibilities to find peace even in a post-apocalyptic world.

We pick up three months after the deaths of Kathleen, Sam, Henry and the rest of the Kansas City band. It’s the dead of winter, and our heroes have stumbled upon an older Aboriginal couple – played by great actor Graham Greene and Northern Exposure alum Elaine Miles – who have managed to carve out a life in a cabin in the middle of nowhere that few people or infected ever encounter.

This is a taste of what’s to come when Joel and Ellie finally cross paths with Joel’s brother, Tommy, who has found a home, friends and family in what was once the Old West tourist trap of Jackson, Wyoming. The reunion of the siblings is the first of many showcases in this episode for Pedro Pascal’s ability to convey so much with that superhumanly expressive face of his

. Joel has allowed himself very little happiness in the 20 years since his daughter died, but my God is he happy and relieved to have Tommy back. Editor’s Choice

And also a reminder of how bizarre it is that his other big TV role right now is doing everything possible to prevent him from using his greatest strength as an actor.

It turns out that Tommy is not only safe, but thriving, as Jackson has been transformed into a safe and peaceful community with electricity and other conveniences from before.

. Tommy has a partner, Maria (played by Rutina Wesley of Queen Sugar and True Blood), and they are expecting a baby. This happy news unfortunately brings Joel’s unending grief to the surface, as talking about children inevitably brings him back to when he saw Sarah’s death. But everyone cries in their own way, and we learn over time that Maria was able to continue living even though her three-year-old son Kevin died two days after Sarah.

At one point, Ellie finds all the local kids enthralled as they watch Richard Dreyfuss’ Oscar-winning performance in The Goodbye Girl. It’s a film not particularly aimed at young audiences, even though one of its three main characters is a 10-year-old girl. But as we’ve seen so many times with Ellie, any glimpse of the world of old is fascinating for kids who’ve grown up since 2003. (It’s also not hard to imagine that the townspeople have largely exhausted their reserve all – ages the DVDs at this point and plays what’s left.)

Ellie’s conversation with Maria is the first she hears about Joel having (and then losing) a daughter. It comes just as Joel begins to struggle with two conflicting feelings: that he has begun to feel protective of Ellie as he once felt toward his own daughter, and that he fears that age, injury, and PTSD weakened him too much. to be his true guardian.

Bella Ramsey in episode 6 of “The Last of Us”. Liane Hentscher/HBO

Usually in this kind of story, where the protagonists find a post-apocalyptic paradise, the whole place is inevitably destroyed. But Jackson is just as good at the end of “Kin” as when Joel and Ellie arrive. Instead, the threat is to the relationship of the two protagonists, as her fear of opening up to her instead makes her think she is being abandoned by him. Even after he confessed the truth, she didn’t get it, pointing out that he’s the only significant person in her life who has never died or left her – until now, it seems. he. Related Pascal is a marvel throughout the episode. For most of the Kansas City detour, Joel was presented as an unflappable killer and protector, but here Pascal lets his guard down to show how much of a wear it has on the character and how terrified Joel is at the moment. idea of ​​failing his young charge. And when she finally convinces him to go on with her and let Tommy stay with Maria, her fears are somewhat proven. The Fireflies dropped out of the college Joel was supposed to take Ellie to, and instead encountered a group of armed men. In the fray, Joel briefly emerges as the superman he wants Ellie to be, snapping the neck of one of his attackers. But in the process, her stomach is impaled by the splinter of a baseball bat, and the episode ends with a panicked Ellie nursing her wound and pleading with her to get up. Trend Earlier, when they left Jackson, something fundamentally changed in their relationship. They are friendlier and he is more willing to act and talk to her in a fatherly way. He’s spent the last 20 years rooting to where he watched his daughter bleed, and he finally allowed himself to move on and care for another teenage girl. But the end of the episode finds his position reversed. Now he’s the one on the ground with a terrible waist injury, and his surrogate daughter is the one hoping against hope that he can survive. It’s a heartbreaking end to what had previously been a laid-back hour that had a warmth belying the snow all around our heroes. The fact that The Last of Us can do both in the same episode and make it feel like one piece is among its most impressive traits.

