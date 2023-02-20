Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in UK, Germany, US, Canada and Netherlands





Since Samsung has started regular sales of the Galaxy S23 series from this week, you will no longer be eligible for pre-order privileges. However, there are still plenty of good deals to choose from. For example, like last week, Google Pixel phones offer a premium experience for less than most flagships these days.

We’ve also picked several refurbished products that don’t require you to buy a new phone to get a premium experience. Use the links below to navigate to the area relevant to you.

germany

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and the Pixel 6a offer the Google experience at three price points. Google means the Google experience because it offers exclusive features not available on other Androids.

The global price of the Xiaomi 13 will be announced next week, but it will certainly be higher than the price of the Xiaomi 12T. It doesn’t quite compare to flagships that use the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, but it does offer a 6.67 1220p class display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 12-bit color. The camera setup features a 108MP main module (with OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide, 20MP selfie camera. The 5,000mAh battery supports 120W fast charging (0-100% in 19 minutes).

Nothing has started rolling out stable Android 13 updates for phones (1) this week. And while the phone (2) is due out later this year, we don’t know much about it. CEO Carl Pei said it will be more premium and as a new model it will certainly cost more than this one.

We know that many people think the Samsung Galaxy A52s is a great mid-range product for the price. And that Snapdragon 778G chipset is better than Exynos 1280 inside Galaxy A53. The A52s also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the battery is 4,500mAh, 500mAh smaller than the A53. The great thing about the A53 is that it’s one year more recent, so it’s coming with Android 12 and not 11 (both are updated to v13, but support for the A52 ends sooner).

The Nokia G60 spec sheet isn’t jaw-dropping, but it’s a perfect phone. The 250 comes with a 3-year warranty, 3-year OS updates and 3-year security patches. It’s not for the superfans, but the phone isn’t bad either.

We finish with the cheaper 4G model, the Galaxy M13. It runs full Android 12 with one UI core, has 6.6 FHD+ and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Again, not for enthusiasts, but great for those on a tight budget.

Netherlands

Amazon is selling certain iPhone 14 models in certain configurations for less than Apple rates. You may not find the exact model/storage/color combination you’re looking for, but if you’re willing to compromise, you can save money.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256GB of storage is 150GB less than what you’ll find on Apple.com. The vanilla iPhone 14 costs just over 100.

If that’s still too expensive for you, consider the latest iPhone SE (2022). The outdated design isn’t for everyone, but it’s entering the Apple ecosystem now at less than half the price of the iPhone 14 mentioned above.

Moving to Android products, the Realme GT Neo2 is hardly a new model as it will be available from the end of 2021. Still, the Snapdragon 870, 6.62 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+, and 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired charging make the 364 sound like a solid deal. This is usually Snapdragon 695/778G territory.

Speaking of which, the Galaxy A52s were unavailable, but the Galaxy A53 is. We know the A52 has a better value, but it has been in short supply. In any case, this will have better software support than Realme.

uk

What do you think of foldables? If your answer is too expensive, we’ve got you covered. Still, the Razr 2022 is down to 750, which is 150 less than you pay for the Galaxy Z Flip. The hardware is still up to date with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, relatively large cover display, 6.7 144Hz FHD+ internal display and 50+13MP camera setup.

Next up are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and the cheaper 6a. It’s not quite as powerful as a Galaxy phone in terms of raw performance, but the camera can compete with more expensive Samsung phones.

You can also add accessories with select Google TWS buds. Google is starting to roll out updates to the Pixel Buds Pro that enable head tracking, making spatial audio even more real. Or, if you’re not interested in immersive audio, you can opt for the affordable Buds A-Series.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is also available in most other territories and is a good value for the capable midrange with extensive software support.

Next are a few iPhones that Apple no longer wants to sell. The iPhone 12 is still available, but the smaller iPhone 12 mini and older iPhone 11 are not. For comparison, the iPhone 13 mini with 64GB storage is 650, but if you want to add 25 more you can get the older 12 mini with 256GB storage. Alternatively, the refurbished iPhone 11 is a good choice for school kids who don’t want to be the dreaded green bubble in group chats.

While looking at older Apple hardware, check out the Apple Watch Series 7. The 45mm aluminum model with GPS and cellular is currently less expensive than most other configurations.

USA

The OnePlus 11 has started rolling out worldwide and is one of the few US flagships not made by Apple or Samsung. And starting at $100 off, it’s pretty cheap for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB of RAM, QHD+ display, Hasselblad camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging (warning: no wireless charging this time). Well, it’s cheap by US standards and there isn’t much variety on the market (e.g. the Moto Edge 30 series isn’t available yet).

Next, a few iPhone deals on eBay for AT&T-locked devices. When compared to unlocked devices on Apple.com, you can save $150 on the iPhone 14 Pro and $180 on the iPhone 14 Plus. There are not many units available, but they are still sealed in crates.

Start with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and finish with a few affordable 5G phones. The large 6.8 120Hz IPS LCD (FHD+ resolution) can be used with a capacitive stylus, and a free 256GB microSD card doubles the total storage capacity. The Snapdragon 695 is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with glacier charging (10W).

The Nokia G400 isn’t a stunning phone, but it’s a sub-$200 5G phone with a 6.58 120Hz IPS LCD display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, expandable storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an aluminum frame.

Canada

We haven’t found many interesting smartphone deals in Canada, so we’ll have to hurry. The Galaxy S23 series will go on sale this week, and while North America has avoided the price increases most of the world has seen, the new models are still expensive.

Therefore, we present the refurbished Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra for your consideration. These are only set up for 3 OS updates. In other words, Android 13 is the end of their journey. This trio will still receive security patches until at least early 2024, so they still have some life left.

India

The Galaxy S23 series will go on sale in India next week, but not everyone has the budget for the latest model. The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra offer a similar experience for less money, especially after India launched the Snapdragon models last year.

If you want to save an extra $10,000, we also found a refurb for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Foldables are still expensive, but the Galaxy Z Flip4 slightly beats the Galaxy S22+ in price and costs less than the vanilla S23.

How about an iPhone 12 or 13 as an alternative to Samsung’s older flagships? An iPhone 12 with 64GB costs as much as an S22 with 128GB, and an iPhone 13 with 128GB costs less than the same 128GB S22+.

