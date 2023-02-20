Blinken rejects idea of ​​US in ‘cold war’ with China, says relationship cannot be reduced to ‘bumper sticker’





Secretary of State Antony Blinken has fought the notion that the United States is in a “cold war” with China, saying relations between Washington and Beijing cannot be reduced to a “bumper sticker”.

“It is obviously one of the most important but also the most complex relationships that we have and probably the same can be said by many other countries around the world, and of course we were in vigorous competition with the China and that’s something that wasn’t at all shy about,” Blinken told NBC host Chuck Todd during an interview that aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Todd, noting how the United States is expanding its military presence in Guam, the Philippines and Australia, helping Japan change its national security posture and continuing to arm Taiwan, challenged Blinken: “If this isn’t a war cold, what is it?

“We intend to compete very vigorously. We have taken significant steps over the past two years to invest in ourselves so that we can compete effectively, but also to align ourselves with allies and partners around the world. whole so that we have a common approach to some of the challenges China poses,” Blinken continued in response. “And as we did, we have a strong interest in trying to manage the relationship responsibly and making sure to the best of our abilities that competition does not turn into conflict or a cold war.”

BLINKEN ISSUES CHINA WARNING OVER SPY ARTICLE DURING CONFRONTATION MEETING WITH COUNTERPART

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Munich Security Conference 2023 on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. On the sidelines, he reportedly clashed with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi over the espionage controversy. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

“I don’t think it’s in our interest. And also, it’s important to note that there are very big issues that affect all of our citizens and affect people around the world where, if we can, it would be in our interest. to find ways to cooperate. On the climate, on global health, on the macroeconomic situation in the world, “he added. “And we have a responsibility to at least try to do so. . That’s why I saw that you can’t reduce it to a sticker or a label. It is complicated. It is substantial. And we have to manage it responsibly.”

Blinken also appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and CBS’s “Face the Nation” on the heels of what was reported as a “showdown” meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Blinken reportedly spoke directly to Wang about the “unacceptable violation of American sovereignty and international law” by China flying a high-altitude surveillance balloon across the United States, warning that “the irresponsible act must never again to reproduce”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2023 on February 18, 2023, described the United States’ response to the Chinese spy craft in its airspace as “hysterical”. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Blinken confirmed to ABC host Martha Raddatz that the Chinese diplomat offered no apology for the episode.

On the contrary, Wang told the Munich security conference that the US military’s downing of the Chinese spy craft off the coast of South Carolina, after the surveillance balloon was detected at the over Montana and crossed the United States, was “absurd” and “hysterical”, claiming “The Cold War mentality is back.”

“More than 40 countries have flown these balloons over their territory,” Blinken told ABC. “So there’s a real concern that I’m hearing here from other countries, allies and partners, about this program. And I think countries are I was going to say happy, but happy isn’t the right word. They appreciate the fact that we put it on display.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken seen shaking hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali on July 9, 2022. The two men met in Munich on Saturday for the first time since the Chinese spy balloon controversy. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Once over the United States, the balloon attempted to monitor very critical and important military installations. We protected the sensitive information it was attempting to monitor,” Blinken told Raddatz. “At the same time, we got information about the ball itself as it crossed the country from west to east. And then, when it was safe to do so, there was no danger to people. on the ground, President Biden ordered it to be pulled low.”

Blinken said he also warned Wang that there would be consequences if China sent “lethal support” to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital and covers politics, crime, policing and more. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @danimwallace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/blinken-bats-down-idea-us-cold-war-china-relations-cant-be-reduced-bumper-sticker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos