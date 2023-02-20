The grumpy couple The Last of Us deserve their own HBO show





The sixth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us opens in the dead of winter, with brilliant white snow providing a change of scenery for the otherwise dark and drab apocalypse the series depicts. But that’s not all that’s new were introduced to a lovely couple in this snowy setting, who steal the episode with their cantankerous charm.

The pair, played by acting luminaries Graham Greene (Dances With Wolves) and Elaine Miles (Northern Exposure), only show up for about five minutes, but they make the most of it. Their chemistry as Marlon and Florence as a couple is off the charts, and how easily they joke around with each other (and Joel and Ellie, unwanted visitors to their snowy cabin) is an absolute delight.

Joel and Ellie stumbled across their cabin on their way to Wyoming and are looking for directions to join Joel’s brother. When Marlon enters the cabin, fresh off a successful rabbit hunt, Florence silently lets him know they’re not alone, giving him a look clearly informed by their years together. Moments like that and shared laughs at Ellies’ teenage energy speak louder than words and successfully fill their years of being together for the viewer.

The jokes also keep coming, building on their specific relationship and how they goad each other to bring a much-needed level of human connection to the show. Seeing Joel, Marlon asks Florence why she didn’t shoot him. Continuing to rock in her rocking chair, she is impassive, The guns all there. He didn’t hurt me, by the way. Marlon says, Yeah, I have eyes.

Later, Joel congratulates Marlon on finding a great place to hide during the apocalypse, but Marlon says they’ve been here since before you were born, son. Get away from everyone. Florence quickly intervenes with an I didn’t mean to, prompting an exasperated sigh from Marlon who tells us it’s a conversation that’s been repeated over and over. It’s a nice window into a different way of life than we’ve seen in most of The Last of Us, which has been full of cruel and selfish people trying to survive. Marlon and Florence remind us that there are other ways to live with each other and with the world around you, which Joel and Ellie learn again when they catch up with Tommy and the commune. What you enjoy in life is up to you, and sometimes it’s just living in the middle of nowhere with someone you love.

The pair are so far away in their own safe and happy world that when Ellie brings up the fireflies, Florence exclaims, We get them in the summer. Ellie responds quickly, not bugs, people. Florence, wide-eyed, said: There are fireflies??? before Marlon and Florence burst into contagious laughter. Their concerns are different and lighter than Ellie and Joels, something reflected later in the episode when Ellie reads a pre-apocalypse teenage diary.

It’s particularly impressive how Greene and Miles steal the show in this scene, because the highlights of The Last of Us were the quieter moments, when Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey hang out and are able to do their thing in as performers. They’re captivating screen presences on the show when it lets them (and this episode in particular is notable for Ramsey), but nothing can come close to what Greene and Miles are working with here as Marlon. and Florence. Their tangible chemistry and laid-back, grumpy sense of humor reminded me of my grandparents, and it’s one of the only moments in the series where I felt like I recognized the characters as real people I could meet in our world. It’s humorous, but it resonates; it is significant.

Sometimes the fast pace of The Last of Us can hurt the characterization of shows, as the desire to fit the whole first game into a TV season forces them to get things done quickly. Other times, a five-minute preview gets you a lot. It was one of those last times, but HBO, I’m not satisfied. Greenlight a show about Graham Greene and Elaine Miles being immediately grumpy in the woods.

