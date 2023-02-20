UK Development Minister Visits Turkey-Syria Earthquake Response





It is the first time a British minister has visited Turkey since the devastating earthquake to witness the direct impact of British aid to help those affected in Turkey and Syria. On 15 February, it follows a major UK aid package in response to on-the-ground demand in Turkey and Syria. The minister visited a British-led field hospital in Trkolu to thank the British medics for saving lives alongside Turkish medics, and met with the British-backed White Helmets (Syrian Civil Defense) to discuss what would be needed for the next phase of the response.

As the UK continues to play a leading role in the global response to the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, UK Development Minister Andrew Mitchell traveled to southern Turkey on Sunday 19 February to see firsthand the response.

He witnessed British medical and relief teams assisting Turkish authorities, Syrian organizations, the United Nations and other aid organizations coordinating emergency responses in Turkey and Syria.

In Trkolu, he toured the MoD-FCDO joint field hospital staffed by UK-Med and MoD staff, with an emergency room providing life-saving treatment and a 24/7 operating center, and thanked British medical staff working side-by-side with Turkish medical staff.

We also met with White Helmets, Syrian Women’s Organization, Disaster and Emergency Council (DEC) member charities, Care International, Turkey Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and UN agencies to hear firsthand about the relief efforts in Turkey. As the crisis moves from rescue to recovery, we understand what more needs to be done.

Andrew Mitchell, Minister of Development, said:

From the first day of this terrible earthquake, we have been working to coordinate the emergency response in Turkey and Syria and provide life-saving assistance to those in need.

As this evolving situation enters a new phase from rescue to recovery, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible efforts of British medical teams in field hospitals providing life-saving work, including those rescued from under rubble.

The UK public response to the Disasters and Emergency Committee’s appeal, now reaching a staggering 88 million, underscores the UK’s strong support for rescue and recovery after this tragic event.

I saw and heard today how this extraordinary generosity can help UK experts, charities and NGOs expand their support and make a real difference to the people of Turkey and Syria.

Britain’s Games supported the first $5 million in public donations to the Disaster and Emergency Council (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, which provides immediate lifesaving assistance to the hardest-hit areas thanks to the compassion and generosity of the British public.

The visit follows a major UK aid package of 25 million people, which the UK responded to on the ground needs in Turkey and Syria on 15 February, at the request of Turkish authorities, the United Nations and aid agencies.

The UK has also dispatched a team of 77 search and rescue experts equipped with specialized equipment and four rescue dogs that work day and night to help people affected by the quake. The British-backed White Helmets (Syrian Civil Defense) mobilized a significant search and rescue effort, with the UK mobilizing an additional 4.3 million White Helmets to support it. In the transition from rescue to recovery, the UK continues to send emergency relief supplies such as tents and blankets to Turkey and Syria to help survivors deal with the frozen conditions.

We are working closely with the UN to ensure that these goods are quickly delivered across the Turkish border into northwestern Syria.

