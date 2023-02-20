UK Stocks 4 Shares Id Buy To Beat Inflation And Build Wealth!





UK stock prices skyrocketed in early 2023. However, some stocks have curtailed their gains in recent days as investor concerns about high inflation have reignited.

The latest US consumer price inflation (CPI) figure peaked at 6.4% in January. Meanwhile, the UK CPI reading last month remained uncomfortably high at 10.1%.

Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group, said:

Markets are now betting on higher interest rates over longer terms as they begin to heed messages from central bank officials, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Sobering inflation despite a solid labor market and rising wages.

UK’s 4 hot sectors

The problem for investors is that high interest rates hurt the economy and the profits of certain companies by causing consumers to spend less.

But that doesn’t mean you should avoid UK stocks. Investors can still find plenty to thrive despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Nigel Green identified health care, luxury goods, energy and agriculture as four industries that need to remain resilient in the current circumstances. He explained that these segments are able to maintain margins despite rising inflation and interest rates.

to rude health

DeVere said healthcare is a strong sector because people always need to stay healthy. In fact, I think this topic has grown in importance in the post-pandemic era.

Green also said an aging population and other demographic changes provide strong earnings potential for health-related companies. And he believes that an increasingly technology-driven sector offers opportunities for investors as well.

I’m thinking of buying GSK stock for my portfolio right now. Even if costly failures in the drug testing phase are very common. We expect the demand for pharmaceuticals to grow steadily as the population grows and healthcare investments in emerging markets increase.

Other investment opportunities

Looking at other areas, Green notes that luxuries [companies] Margins can be maintained due to the innate aspirational elite and the exclusivity aspect of the sector.

Burberry can help me build my wealth here, just one example. Fashion changes quickly and a bad collection can be disastrous to your income. But encouragingly, this FTSE 100 company has an excellent track record in the sector spanning 167 years. They also have great brand power that keeps their products in high demand.

Regarding energy, Green believes that the sector could be an ideal place to invest due to the current world energy shortage. As demand for clean power surges, renewable energy companies such as wind farm operator SSE could be lucrative stocks to invest in. However, I know that adverse weather conditions have taken a toll on revenue in recent years.

Finally, Green believes agriculture can be a great field for investors. That’s because emerging markets around the world are eating more meat.” In doing so, “More crops must be produced.

For this reason, I am considering adding Carrs Group to my portfolio. These microstocks supply livestock feed, farm machinery and fuel. I buy it, even though the lack of suitable acquisition targets could derail an acquisition-led growth strategy.

