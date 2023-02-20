The Last of Us isn’t afraid of period health





Tampons and pads were banned by the National Association of Broadcasters from television commercials until 1972 when television was deemed an inappropriate place to talk about an essential product for all menstruating people. It took years for people on TV to even talk about the tampons being used to say the word period and longer for big companies to stop using the mysterious blue liquid to demonstrate absorption. Even that is a new phenomenon: Kotex only went red for one advertisement in 2020.

Half the population menstruates, and yet there is deep unease about talking about so many who were still trying to normalize periods. It’s taboo to talk about it, and stigmatized as if it were a problem that needs to be fixed, something dirty that needs to be purified. It’s rare for anyone to talk openly about their period, let alone on TV. That’s why it’s so important that The Last of Us does it in small ways; finding a box of Tampax Pearls that hit the market in 2002 is a celebration for Ellie. (And for good reason: the Tampax Pearls were a revelation, and used plastic instead of cardboard for the applicator, which is much more comfortable!) The writers of The Last of Us go even further in the episode 6, when Ellie receives a DivaCup. DivaCup was the only major manufacturer of menstrual cups at the time, but they were certainly not common. Maria, Tommy’s wife, had to shop at crunchy health food stores before the pandemic.

I feel like most people who menstruate have thought, how do you handle your period in an apocalypse? It’s rare to see a show mention periods, let alone how to deal with them. It’s probably annoying having to hunt for materials for a makeshift pad or tampon, and that’s why it’s a party when Ellie comes across the box of tampons on a farm in Cumberland, Massachusetts, her response is a big fuck yeah! before stuffing his box of tampons into his backpack and moving on.

Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

He doesn’t return until Episode 6, and again, it’s in a nonchalant, normalized way. After Ellie and Joel arrive at the Jackson compound, Maria prepares new clothes and supplies for the teenager. One of these items is a menstrual cup. It’s probably a rare find in the apocalyptic world and a priceless gift from Maria. For those who don’t know, a menstrual cup is a silicone cup that is inserted into the vagina to collect period blood. It’s reusable, unlike tampons and pads, so in today’s world it saves money (one purchase every few years!) and is better for the environment. DivaCup International, the company that makes DivaCups, started in 2003, meaning the products had only just entered the market when the infection hit the world.

In an apocalyptic world where tampons are considered a trophy, a menstrual cup is a lifeline, the most underrated tool of the apocalypse. Menstrual cups can be stored longer than tampons, up to 12 hours before they need to be emptied and cleaned. It’s a boon in the apocalypse, where life can be unpredictable and chaotic. No one has time to change a tampon every few hours while fighting a fungus head infection!

Of course, DivaCups, like other menstrual cups, can expire. DivaCup suggests replacing them every few years, as it won’t last forever. But Ellies was presumably unused, which gives her a lead. There does not seem to be a consensus on the shelf life of the silicone product; with proper care, some say 10 years. We reached out to DivaCup to ask how one of their products would perform 20 years after the apocalypse began and we’ll update this story when we get back to you.

Tampons, on the other hand, expire after five years, even unopened and in the box. Even if they look fine, they could harbor bacteria or mold, which could lead to toxic shock syndrome. Ellies has survived the infected and uninfected perils of The Last of Us for over 14 years, and I wouldn’t want to see her come out of a buffer. (Toxic shock syndrome is rare, but potentially fatal. This is a risk when using old tampons, but also when keeping them too long, as bacteria can enter the bloodstream and spread from of the.)

It’s such small details for such high praise, but the portrayal of periods in the media has been abysmal at best, it’s a joke about why a woman could be grumpy, and at worst it’s a rude trope. But more often than not, it’s just by heart: a symbol for a person who is coming of age, a girl who is becoming a woman. In reality, a period is just something that happens to some people. It can be annoying and painful (some more painful than others!), but it’s normal and shouldn’t be taboo. The depiction of The Last of Us underscores this, normalizing it as Ellie crushes her DivaCup in her hand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/23604389/last-of-us-ellie-period-representation-tampax-divacup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos