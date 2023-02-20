‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Recap: An Awkward Reunion





Episode 6 of The Last of Us arrived on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, joining Ellie and Joel (Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal) after seeing new friends Henry and Sam suffer horrific fates.

COMMERCIAL LINK

However, they managed to evade the Kansas City marauders and become infected. This episode finds them on their true quest – to reconnect with Joel’s brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna).

He’s the one who can connect Ellie to the Fireflies, a rebel group that wants to replicate her immunity to the fungal infection that has turned billions of people into monsters and potentially restore this broken world. Let’s see how well they do by diving into SPOILERS.

river of death

Three months after losing Henry and Sam, Ellie and Joel have gone far west and become lost in the Wyoming wilderness. There, they bump into Florence and Marlon (actors Elaine Miles and Graham Greene, of Native American and Native American descent, respectively), a darkly charming elderly couple who survived the outbreak because they lived in isolation.

Despite our heroes’ threat to shoot the couple, Florence gives them soup due to the cold weather and Marlon warns them not to cross the Yellowstone River (the map reveals they are in Yellowstone National Park) – only “death” is found that way.

Back on the road, the pair stop for the night and express their hopes for the future if Ellie’s blood does indeed return the world to a pre-outbreak society. Joël wants to settle on a ranch and raise sheep because “they are calm, do as they are told”.

Our heroes contemplate the future.

HBO

Ellie is a little more ambitious, declaring her desire to become an astronaut like the late Sally Ride (who became the first American woman to fly in space in 1983). There’s a hint of melancholy after Ellie says it, suggesting she’s not convinced it can ever happen. Joel expresses unusual confidence that the cure will work, subconsciously slipping into a reassuring dad mode.

These moments allude to elements seen in The Last of Us Part 2 game, but we won’t dive into those here as they will likely appear in Season 2 of the series.

Tense encounter

While crossing the river, Ellie and Joel encounter a group of people who throw a sniffer dog at them to determine if they are infected. The pup gives Joel the nod, and then it looks like Ellie won’t have that chance – we know she’s been bitten, so the dog might tear her to shreds. Joel prepares for the worst, but the doggo stays friendly with Ellie. Phew.

A woman from the group (Rutina Wesley, who you may know from True Blood) turns out to be Tommy’s wife, Maria, and brings them to their rather charming village for a meeting. Joel is a little scared that his little brother got married without him knowing, but Ellie helps him express his congratulations. Awkward.

It plays out very differently in the game, where Ellie and Joel come upon Maria and Tommy’s settlement. There is also a large set at the hydroelectric dam, which is only glimpsed in the show.

Maria and Tommy reveal that they built the “river of death” reputation by littering the area with the bodies of all the evil marauders who tried to enter the city – the types of people we’ve seen Bill fend off.

Brothers reunited.

HBO

Things become strained between Tommy and Joel, as their protective measures have caused him to cut off radio contact with Joel. Maria is also pregnant, which makes Tommy less inclined to take on the responsibility of guiding Ellie to the Fireflies. And Joel’s trauma over the death of his daughter Sarah makes it hard to see his brother moving on with his life.

“Just because life has stopped for you doesn’t mean it has to stop for me,” Tommy says, before Joel leaves.

Ouch. On the street, Joel appears to be suffering from a panic attack when he spots a woman with hair similar to Sarah, suggesting that his bond with Ellie and his conversation with Tommy are resurrecting some buried trauma.

Maria is uncertain about Ellie at first, but the pair eventually bond.

HBO A Bit of Security

Ellie discovers Sarah from Maria, giving her new insight into her father figure. She was also treated to a screening of The Goodbye Girl – a 1977 film about a prickly man who bonds with a precocious girl. Richard Dreyfuss won an Oscar for his performance in this one, so that seems like a solid (albeit a bit meta) choice.

Tommy eventually apologizes for his comment and Joel confesses the depth of his trauma and the agony caused by his attachment to Ellie. Learning of Ellie’s immunity, Tommy agrees to take Ellie to the Fireflies but Ellie doesn’t have it.

They briefly argue over Joel’s attempt to pass the responsibility onto Tommy, but Joel ultimately decides to let Ellie choose which sibling she would prefer. Predictably, she chooses Joel and the Dream Team heads to I-25.

Post-apocalyptic college experience

Arriving at Eastern Colorado University (the same fictional institution seen in the game), they find the Fireflies’ old lab abandoned except for a few monkeys which add to the mess. After determining that the rebel group is likely in Salt Lake City, they are forced to escape as a group of marauders arrive.

Joel gets into a fight with one of them and ends up breaking his neck, only to find he was stabbed in the stomach with a piece of wood. The pair flee on horseback and appear to have freed themselves, then Joel falls from his mount and loses consciousness in the snow.

This section plays out similar to the game, though the lab approach lets you battle clickers and explore deeper. Both versions end up with a badly injured Joel and Ellie in charge of their destiny, but the show gives us a pretty excellent cover of Depeche Mode’s Never Let Me Down Again – the same song that played at the end of Episode 1. .

Episode 7 of The Last of Us arrives on HBO Max on Sunday, February 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/culture/entertainment/the-last-of-us-episode-6-recap-an-awkward-reunion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos