US general warns China of biggest threat in space





Munich, Germany

Space has “fundamentally changed” in just a few years due to a growing arms race, a US general has said, naming China the “toughest threat”, followed by Russia.

“We are seeing the production of a whole range of weapons by our strategic competitors,” General Bradley Chance Saltzman, US chief of space operations, told a media group, including AFP.

“The most formidable threat is China but also Russia,” he said on the sidelines of the Munich security conference on Saturday evening, listing technologies such as anti-satellite missiles, interception capabilities of energy directed to the ground and orbit.

“We have to take into account that space as a contested domain has fundamentally changed. The character of how we operate in space has to change, and that’s mainly because of (China’s) weapons and the Russia have tested and in some cases operationalized,” he said.

His words carry even more weight given rising US-China tensions underscored by tense exchanges in Munich on Saturday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi over a spy balloon. presumed Chinese.

Blinken warned Wang that China should not repeat such an “irresponsible act” of sending a balloon over US airspace, while Wang said the reaction from Washington, which shot down the craft, damaged relations between their countries.

Arms race in space

The space arms race is nothing new. As early as 1985, the Pentagon used a missile to destroy a satellite during a test.

Since then, rivals USA have been looking to show they can match China in 2007 and India in 2019.

In February 2020, a US general noted that there were two Russian satellites placed in orbit tracking a US spy satellite.

And in late 2021, Russia destroyed one of its own satellites with a missile fired from Earth, in a show of force condemned as an irresponsible act by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

“Adversaries take advantage of space…targeting and extending the range of their weapons,” General Saltzman said.

“It’s really the change that’s happening inside the field.”

Countries are increasingly secretive about their military activities in space, but the race is such that in 2019, the year the Pentagon launched its Space Force, it predicted that Russia and the China could potentially overtake the United States.

Saltzman rejects the idea that Washington is behind it.

But the fight has evolved from the idea of ​​destroying satellites with missiles or “kamikaze” satellites, to finding ways to damage them with laser weapons or powerful microwaves.

“I will always make sure to preserve the capabilities to perform the most critical functions, like national command and control, or nuclear command and control,” the general said.

“responsible behavior”

The war in Ukraine has reminded us of the fundamental importance of space in the conflicts of today and tomorrow.

“Space is important for modern combat,” Saltzman said.

“You can attack space without entering (into) space, through cyber-networks or other vectors. We have to make sure that we defend all of those capabilities.”

Growing military activity, coupled with increased commercial production, however, raises the potential issues of collateral damage, destructive debris and, more broadly, an international code of conduct.

Saltzman never had talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, his aides told AFP. In Munich, he meets the Norwegian Minister of Defense and participates in a panel.

“We talked about responsible behavior,” he said. “There’s a right way to behave in space that doesn’t generate debris, doesn’t interfere, has safe distances and trajectories, and we communicate when we have problems.”

The space will become “increasingly crowded”, he added.

“If we can operate with a clear understanding of what the standards are, we will be much safer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-general-warns-china-biggest-threat-in-space/6969831.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos