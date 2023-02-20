“The Last of Us” Episode 6 Recap





This story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode Six.

Greetings, fellow Mushroom, Appalachian, Pedro Pascal, and The Last of Us fanatics. Your favorite recap, Josh Rosenberg, was reporting at Universal Studios’ all-new Super Nintendo World this week. He met Mario and ate tiramisu shaped like a coin block! hit Mario Brother back next week.

After witnessing another heartbreaking climax in episode five, We Miss You, Henry & Sam, episode six of the HBO video game adaptation dares to offer us some hope. Our man Joel has been searching for his long-lost brother, ex-Firefly Tommy, for most of the season. Finally, the Millers reunite. During a desert encounter that seems fatal at first, a group of strangers bring Joel and Ellie to Jackson, Wyoming, a paradise in the middle of a planet ravaged by cordyceps. This is where Tommy found refuge and, as we find out, peace. It’s a glimpse of what life could be like for Joel and Ellie, but of course, that’s just a glimpse. Let’s go.

We talked about Jackson

Episode six is ​​an absolute treat for fans of The Last of Us video games. We get a damn good look at Jackson, which, not to go too deep, will become the closest thing this story has ever had in a main frame. It’s a major departure from The Last of Us Part I game, where we barely see the fully functional town, ruled by the formidable Maria. But here on screen, Jackson has stores, a big dining room, kids running around, and people seem really happy! It’s disconcerting for Joel and Ellie, especially the latter, who grew up in Boston’s militaristic zone. We don’t learn much about the inner workings of Jackson, but again, it’s an absolute treat (and surprise) to see and feel the city’s energy so early.

Brotherly Love

Aside from whiskey (!), Jackson has another treat for our heroes: Tommy. Joel assumed his brother got mixed up in some Firefly antics, but the man is on the up and up. He is apparently an important cog in Jackson’s daily upkeep and has a reliable partner in Maria. They are even expecting a child together.

Joel and Tommy’s initial reunion is all about fun and cuddling. They are kissing. Catch up while Ellie destroys a plate (or two) of food. But this is The Last of Us, after all, so trouble is soon to return. At this point in the series, Joel really cares about Ellie. And he’s a practical guy. He sold. Tommy is not. On the home stretch of delivering Ellie to a team of doctors working on a vaccine, Joel comes to a rational conclusion: Tommy is the best person to protect Ellie until the end. Joël has a drink with Tommyat, well, a real bar! to make his request. In a scene brilliantly performed by Pascal and Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy, Joel doesn’t get the answer he’s looking for.

“All he asks of me at that point is to do him that favor again,” Luna said of the fateful moment, in a new interview with Esquire. “I explain that I should choose my own family at this point and he has a very unfavorable response to that. I’m just answering because his life is over, that doesn’t mean mine has to. It’s not that I don’t like our family and I didn’t like [Joel’s daughter] Sara. I have to move on. And Joel isn’t really prepared for that yet.”

Ellie resents Joel for calling to stay until he changes his mind, anyway. Near the end of the episode, Tommy also changes his mind and partners with Ellie. Joel arrives, takes the reins, and… things don’t go very well. More on that soon, because I have to address my favorite moment from this episode.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The Coming Weeks Trailer | The Last of Us | HBO Max

Watch Hey, I Know You!

Skip to the next section if you don’t want the most teenage spoiler for The Last of Us Season Two. Waiting… Waiting… Waiting… Okay. Dinah! I think. As Ellie is eating, she overhears someone watching her from across the dining room. “What?!” Ellie shouts. We see a girl watching Ellie from behind a pillar before quickly walking away. Anyone who’s played The Last of Us Part II knows this ponytail from anywhere. I’m keeping this relatively non-spoiler, but we just met a major character. If you want to know more, Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie, teased her character’s future with this particular person. We even meet Shimmer in this episode! Ah. Too much.

All hope is lost. (Again.)

Back to our regular, incredibly depressing programming. Ellie and Joel hit the road again. They stumble upon what they think is their final destination, only to find that this particular hospital has been abandoned. As they exit the area, they encounter another team of unsavory bad guys, which means Joel has to go into spooky mode (also again). He breaks a guy’s neck while all his friends run away. Another threat squashed, right?

Kind of. Joel suffers a major stab wound in the fight. As the opponents walk away we see that Joel doesn’t look so good and this may be his first ouchie in the series where he can’t pull out a video game health pack to upgrade everything . He collapses in the snow. Ellie, understandably, panics, not knowing what to do with this grown man who could very well be dying. In true The Last of Us fashion, it’s an abrupt end to this chapter, which showed us a future for Joel and Ellie: one where they could live in Jackson, enjoying relative peace. But no. Ellie must suddenly realize something, the teddy bear dynamic we’ve seen so far shift in an instant. In other words? This world of mushrooms spins wildly. See you next week.

