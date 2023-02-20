US, South Korea hold combined air exercise one day after North Korean missile launch





The United States and South Korea have held a combined aerial exercise, which included a strategic bomber, the South Korean military said on Sunday, a day after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the waters around off Japan.

South Korean stealth fighters and jets flew with American F-16 fighters to escort a B-1B bomber, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday.

The training was intended to demonstrate the combined defense capabilities and posture of South Korea and the United States, showcasing the overwhelming forces of the alliance through the rapid and immediate deployment of U.S. extended deterrents in the Korean Peninsula,” the statement said.

US B-1B bombers alongside US and South Korean fighter jets during a joint air exercise in South Korea. Handout / AFP-Getty Images

Japan has also flown F-15s over the Sea of ​​Japan along with B-1 bombers and U.S. armed forces F-16s in tactical exercises, Japan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. , according to Reuters.

The drills, which were planned in advance, came a day after North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang into waters off Japan.

Calling it an outrageous act, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his country launched a strong protest after the missile landed about 200 km west of Oshima Island in the exclusive economic zone. from his country.

Confirming the launch on Sunday, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported that it was directly ordered by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un.

KCNA then released a statement from Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong. He quoted her saying the missile would not be aimed at South Korea because we still have no intention of coming face to face with them.

She added that the United States should “cease all actions that threaten the security of our state,” and warned of a very powerful and overwhelming response to any of its hostile moves toward us, according to KCNA.

North Korea is coming off a record year of weapons demonstrations with more than 70 ballistic missiles fired, including ICBMs with the potential range to reach the American mainland in 2022.

Saturday’s launch was only Pyongyang’s second in 2023, but it came after a massive military parade in Pyongyang last week saw Kim demonstrate more than a dozen ICBMs.

Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defense minister, told reporters that, based on calculations, it could have a range of nearly 8,700 miles, in which case the whole of the United States would be within range.

Speaking after the launch on Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States stands ready to engage with North Korea without any preconditions and that our commitment to the safety of our close allies and partners , South Korea and Japan, is foolproof.

North Korea has insisted its testing activities are meant as a warning of an increased US presence in the region. But some experts fear Pyongyang is also using the drills as a chance to test new weapons, boost its nuclear capability and increase its leverage in future relations with Washington and Seoul.

Stella Kim reported from Los Angeles and Leila Sackur from London.

