The Ellies Menstrual Cup is a perfect upgrade

In the sixth episode of The Last of Uss, Kin, Joel and Ellie finally reach Jackson, Wyoming, a miraculously functional town in the midst of America’s post-apocalyptic streak. Joel reunites with his brother, Tommy, and they spend time with Tommy and his partner, Maria. Eventually things go wrong, of course, and Joel and Ellie find themselves in the desert again. But before that happens, they take advantage of Jackson’s resources to acquire a few new things. Joel receives new boots; Maria gives Ellie a haircut, a pile of clean clothes, and a menstrual cup.

It’s a short little scene: Ellie finds the cup that was left for her on a bed and takes a look at the accompanying brochure. The camera pans briefly past the diagrams in the pamphlet, then back to Ellie as she examines the cup. Oh, she said, gently surprised and a little impressed. She crushes the cup a bit, then bends it as shown in the Diva Cup brochure. Brutal, she said, smiling.

This short, sharp, human menstrual cup scene, distinct from the TV series, devoid of references to your work or over-explanations is The Last of Us at its best.

It’s perfectly in line with video game logic without carrying the burden of recreating a specific and beloved game sequence. The menstrual cup belongs to TV Ellie alone.

The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin says he started thinking about tampons at the start of the pandemic when walking the aisles of Target and suddenly realizing he should probably stock up for his wife and daughter . He called his wife What are you using? How many packages should I receive? then started to consider that same experience in the context of The Last of Us. These are staple items that we need or want, he says. In a post-apocalypse, it’s annoying to have to deal with this and run out of options. Why don’t we show it? Especially because our co-lead is a 14 year old girl. It’s part of his life!

The menstrual cup scene in episode six is ​​the second time Ellie encounters menstrual products in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. In the first, a scene from episode three, Ellie ignores Joel’s instructions to stay put and explores the basement of a convenience store. She rummages through the rubble and risks an encounter with an Infected, and when she finds a dusty box of Tampax Pearls left on a shelf, she whispers Fuck yeah! It was important, Mazin said, that at no time did Ellie consider putting them in her backpack so Joel couldn’t see them. Joel, Mazin says, is a very masculine guy, and you know he never had a period conversation with [his daughter] Sara. Never! And here is this kid who has no shame in getting attached to it.

This episode three scene is one of many instances of The Last of Us recreating game features for the landscape of a TV drama. In this case, it’s the lingering resource management anxiety of video games, familiar from Neil Druckmann’s Last of Us as well as dozens (hundreds? of thousands?) of other role-playing video games. How much can you carry? What items do you really need? How do you find more bullets or more health packs? A big part of the game experience is rummaging and searching, constantly looting broken lockers and rusting shelves for leftover food or extra ammo. Ellie wandering around a cellar and finding a box of something useful is as fundamental to the gameplay experience as crouching behind a chest-high wall or hitting a zombie in the head with an axe.

But for that box to be tampons, rather than a first aid kit or a box of peaches, it’s an opportunity for the TV version of TLOU to get a wee bit playful with the assumptions inherent in the original games. (and its familiar omissions). Dealing with the downsides of a human body sometimes goes beyond food, bullets, and antibiotics. When Ellie discovers a box of dabs, the TV series may meet the expectations of a game-familiar viewer, here she is, doing a classic hidden object search, but it can also twist those expectations into a larger view of what kinds body experiences are prioritized in video game landscapes.

The tampons are a fun first salvo, but the menstrual cup scene is truly the pinnacle of this motif. It takes the same resource-seeking architecture from buffer time and adds a new layer of video game structure: as you progress through the game, you level up to better items. The cup (Ellies is specifically a Diva Cup), says Mazin, is a great solution in the ongoing apocalypse. It’s a reusable solution that doesn’t require you to find boxes of tampons in infected basements. But there is very little grip on what the object actually is or does. We did one thing, says Mazin. We have improved the original documents we had for the cup. It’s written on the menstrual solution, but it was hard to read, so we used visual effects to make it a bit bigger. But it passes very quickly. The intent was that if you don’t know what it is, you can ask someone or you can Google. It’s more for people who know what it is.

We do this all the time on shows with things like guns, adds Mazin. People don’t know how to load weapons and we don’t explain it to them. Why should we explain this?

Beyond the fun of a simple and straightforward portrayal of the boredom of having to deal with menstrual hygiene, the Last of Uss cut scene is a case where the TV series deliberately creates a small but palpable space. between itself and its source text. The biggest prior example is the departing episode of Bill and Frank, but in this case TLOU was operating on a large emotional operatic scale. It felt like a flag in the ground, an arm-waving assertion that the series could stake out its own narrative territory, but it also carefully avoided changing anything fundamental about the characters of Joel and Ellie inherited from the video game. The menstrual cup scene is smaller, funnier, and more laid-back, and it’s also a very sweet twist on Ellie as a character. She’s 14 with a uterus, and unlike the video game Ellie, which traverses the dangerous American wilderness without ever thinking what day she is in her cycle, TV Ellie is on her period. Acknowledging that makes her and the show feel a bit more human.

