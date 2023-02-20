The Last of Us: Jackson From Part 2 Set Explained by the Director





SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Episode 6 of “The Last of Us,” now airing on HBO Max.

HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ series just took a big step towards the video game sequel, ‘The Last of Us: Part II’, which fans are sure to recognize: the snowy settlement of Jackson, Wyoming , where “Part II” begins was faithfully recreated in Episode 6 – despite not appearing in the original game.

This is the first major connection to “Part II” that the series has established. Without spoiling the events of the sequel, the winter town of Jackson is a major location in the game’s opening hours. In the original “The Last of Us”, players are introduced to Jackson by Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria ( Rutina Wesley), but they mostly stay at the hydroelectric dam camp and only see Jackson from a distance. The game section also takes place during fall, not winter.

HBO has already renewed “The Last of Us” for Season 2, which seems like a perfect opportunity to return to that established Jackson set for the sequel story. This version of Jackson, however, was actually set in Canmore, a small town 50 miles west of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where much of “The Last of Us” was filmed.

Filmmaker Jasmila Žbanić, born in Sarajevo, Bosnia, made her television directorial debut with episode 6, titled “Kin”. His most recent film, ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Oscars. It dramatized the harrowing events of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, when more than 8,000 Bosnian men were killed during the Bosnian War of the 1990s. Žbanić’s experience surviving the siege of Sarajevo during the war influenced how she directed the episode, in which Joel (Pedro Pascal) reunites with his brother Tommy in the settlement thriving Jackson.

“There was no electricity, no food, nothing. But we managed to survive thanks to the solidarity and the restructuring of the city. You have to start from scratch. That experience for me was something that I felt very close to Jackson,” Žbanić said, adding that “The Last of Us” creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin were interested in his background as it relates to the episode.

With Variety, Žbanić discussed the sub-zero temperatures in Canmore, filming the very emotional reunion between Joel and Tommy and explaining why working with the animal handlers on set was “heaven.”

How familiar were you with video games? Did you watch videos of “The Last of Us: Part II” to understand what Jackson looked like?

When I got the job, I didn’t know anything about the game, so I had to really research what it was. I bought the game and tried playing it, then watched a lot of YouTube videos of people playing it. I watched the part about my episode a million times. I talked a lot with Neil about the whole vibe of the city and what he had in mind, and what isn’t there either. There are a few things that Craig added to the whole piece. I was also talking to a lot of players. I always ask, “What do they want to see? What do you expect from the game? They would say to keep those emotions and that atmosphere. These two things were like a checklist for me. I would check with each scene that they are there.

Did you discuss with creators Druckmann and Mazin why they wanted to incorporate Jackson from “Part II” in this episode?

I didn’t really talk about it, because for me it was very natural. What we talked about a lot was that I survived the war in Sarajevo in the 90s. I think for Craig and Neil it was interesting that I lived in a place that felt like Jackson in a In a way, because we were surrounded by the Serbian army, we were constantly bombarded. We had to be on the alert, we had to survive, we had to learn to live without anything, without civilization. There was no electricity, no food, nothing. But we managed to survive thanks to solidarity and the way the city was restructured. You have to start from scratch. That experience for me was something that I felt very close to Jackson. It’s a functioning community, and I find it really beautiful and hopeful because I truly believe that even in the worst disasters, like war, I survived. People are able to keep society. They are not always enemies of each other. So I was really happy to direct this episode which really said something that I deeply believe in.

The reunion between Joel and Tommy was so sweet, but their relationship becomes very rocky. What direction did you give them to represent this jagged brotherly relationship?

We were very lucky because we had the opportunity to have rehearsals before being on set. The set was quite difficult due to the cold weather. Sometimes it was even -15 degrees Celsius, so very, very cold. This scene with Tommy and Joel was particularly neat. They read it, played it, rehearsed it and tried different things. They also suggested some changes, so it was very deep for both of them in every scene. It was so beautiful, because it’s a very long scene in the shoe store. This is a very moving scene for Pedro. I was filming him as a second; we first filmed Gabriel, then I noticed that every time we rehearsed, Pedro was crying. He was not in front of the camera, but he was crying because he was giving everything to his partner so that he could play. It’s very special. It’s so generous of an actor to do this so deeply. I was amazed by Pedro’s talent.

How was the “I’m sure it’s not your dad” scene between Pedro and Bella?

It was so moving. Sometimes I cried behind the camera because they were so real and beautiful. This relationship is so touching. I love how it changes from start to finish. It’s only one episode, but there are so many changes in their relationship, which is really awesome.

HBO

There’s the flashback of Joel and Sarah putting up Christmas decorations, which wasn’t in the original game. Where does this scene come from?

I think the timing came after Craig and I talked about some things, how Joel always tries not to connect his emotions towards Ellie with the emotions he has for Sarah because he buried them. It’s really hard for him when they arrive. Ellie is just getting it all out. Because of that kind of Christmas vibe in Jackson, the songs he hears, all the lights and the sense of normalcy, he’s not able to keep it up anymore. It’s finish. This is where he starts to connect, “OK, these emotions are real, and this is for her.”

With the freezing temperatures and all the animals, were there any obstacles during filming?

Listen, I come from Bosnia, from a very crazy film industry. We shoot one film a year. So we don’t have amazing professionals like America. So for me, nothing was a challenge, but a gift. For example, I was talking to people who were dog trainers and they were like, “Do a script of what you want our dog to do. I would say, “One leg up, that face, how much the dog should open his mouth.” All. Then they would come with it and the dog would know exactly. I joked that in Bosnia it wouldn’t be possible. You would have a dog, and if the dog is angry, he is angry. There is no such thing. For me, all this was not a challenge, but a total pleasure to work with such professionals. The people taking care of the horses were amazing. You just tell them, “I want the first horse within a yard of the second, then three of them.” They would and keep it throughout the scene. For me, it was just heaven to work that way.

In the game, Joel falls off a balcony and impales himself on a piece of metal, but in this episode he gets stabbed. Why was this changed?

I had it in the script, and I really liked it because it was more subtle. Ellie thinks they succeeded, and then it’s a shock. Otherwise, it would be over immediately. I really liked the way Craig wrote it. They travel, she has hope, they continue together – and then it’s a shock.

And the other major change is that Tommy and Maria are expecting a child. How do you think it will end for them in the apocalypse?

We wanted to give that sense of hope that this society has. Life does not stop. It still goes on; even in the worst circumstances, life goes on. For me, it’s a really important touch that Maria is pregnant. This makes Tommy’s decision much, much heavier if he agrees to take Ellie. It makes everything difficult, with more drama for Tommy.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

