“The Last of Us” season 2? Release date, cast, spoilers and more





A deadly mushroom has nothing on the speed of HBO executives! The Last of Us is quickly proving to be one of the network’s most successful streaming shows, and before Season 1 even wrapped, it was announced that Season 2 of the zombie thriller had the green light.

The post-apocalyptic drama is based on a popular 2013 video game of the same name and quickly captivated millions of fans. According to HBO, since its January 15 premiere, The Last of Us has been the second-biggest launch on the network in more than a decade.

With so much buzz surrounding the performances of lead actors Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie), fans are as eager to embark on a new season as the on-screen zombies. So, without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Last of Us Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2: Release date, cast and more

After only premiering two episodes in the first season, HBO shared that season 1 isn’t the end of the journey.

Although no official release date has been announced for the next season, the show’s creators, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, previously explained that they are fully expecting a second season. Since the TV series closely follows The Last of Us video game, it’s safe to assume that the Season 1 storyline will end and pick up for the next season where The Last of Us Part II begins.

As for the cast, fans can expect to see Pedro Pascal as Joel, the hardened survivor of the apocalypse, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who could be the key to human survival. In the Part II game, the two have settled in the Midwest and are living with a group of survivors, but their lives are soon threatened by a violent event.

Watch “The Last of Us” on HBO Max

Watch “The Last of Us” on HBO Max

Credit: HBO Max

While Ellie was craving revenge for a murder, Part II also introduced a new key character, Abby. As a soldier in a militia, his story ends up intertwining with Ellie’s as she becomes embroiled in a conflict between her militia and a religious cult.

How to stream HBO’s The Last of Us

The 9-episode season airs exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. If you don’t have cable with HBO, you can sign up for the HBO Max streaming service starting at $9.99/month which gives you access to HBO’s catalog of movies and shows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a42939923/last-of-us-hbo-season-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos