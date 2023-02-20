Episode 6 of ‘The Last of Us’ features a heartbreaking musical encore





From Linda Ronstadt to Hank Williams, The Last of Us has reliably given us some memorable needle drops. Now, we can add another to that list thanks to episode 6, which offers a particularly devastating musical moment – one that’s reminiscent all the way back to the very first episode.

Episode 6, titled “Kin”, ends on a horrific cliffhanger. Joel (Pedro Pascal) gets stabbed during a fight, and although he and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are able to escape immediate danger on horseback, it’s clear he’s in bad shape. He collapses in the snow, leaving Ellie to beg him to get up. As the camera pulls out, we hear a dark piano and a voice singing, “I’m taking my best friend for a ride / I hope he never let me down again / He knows where he’s taking me / M take me where I want to be / I’m taking my best friend for a ride.”

Sound familiar? That’s because we’ve heard those lyrics before: when Joel, Ellie and Tess (Anna Torv) leave the Boston QZ. They’re taken from the 1987 Depeche Mode song “Never Let Me Down Again,” which played on Joel’s radio as a cue from Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

As Mashable’s UK editor Shannon Connellan wrote of the use of “Never Let Me Down Again” in Episode 1, “Depeche Mode’s lyrics could also be seen as ironically thematic, in terms of Ellie and Joel’s perilous journey and their strained and tumultuous relationship.”

However, with the slower, sadder cover of Episode 6, the lyrics to “Never Let Me Down Again” take on new meaning. After months alone on the road together, Joel and Ellie have forged an unbreakable bond. Even in this episode, we see that neither wants to leave the other behind. The episode title “Kin” certainly points to the reunion between Joel and his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), but it also highlights Joel and Ellie’s kinship. Their bond goes deeper than “best friends” – at this point, they’re part of the family.

Notably, the cover is aptly sung by Jessica, the 18-year-old daughter of The Last of Us director Craig Mazin, who he revealed on the HBO podcast. (Opens in a new tab) , and a daughter mourning the loss of her father.”

“I had this idea that at the end of that episode when Ellie looks at Joel…she was taking a ride with him and he dumped her, even though it’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’. I wanted to re-presenting this song but from this point of view of sadness and loss.”

“The version we put together for the end looks like an echo of Ellie.”

The low-key cover of “Never Let Me Down Again” highlights the tragedy of Joel and Ellie’s situation: Joel could very well die from this injury, and Ellie doesn’t know if she can complete her journey to the Fireflies without him. As with the Depeche Mode lyrics, Joel knows where he’s taking Ellie – but she knows far less about ways to survive without him.

Reusing “Never Let Me Down Again” at this point also positions the ending of “Kin” as the end of a chapter in Joel and Ellie’s journey that began with their departure in Episode 1. This is because the Joel’s collapse ushers in a major reversal. For so long he took care of Ellie. Now that he is seriously injured, it is up to her to take care of him. Knowing Ellie and how much she cares about Joel, she’s going to do everything in her power not to let him down – but you can bet The Last of Us will destroy us emotionally along the way.

The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max. (Opens in a new tab) New episodes air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

