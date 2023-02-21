US alerted Russia to Biden’s visit to Ukraine for ‘deconfliction purposes’, White House says





Washington — The United States notified Russia of President Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine hours before he left to avoid sparking a conflict while he was in Kiev, the national security adviser told reporters on Monday. Jake Sullivan.

The White House said the nature of the trip to an active war zone was unprecedented, given the lack of US military presence in Ukraine and the weak US diplomatic footprint in the capital. Mr Biden and a small group of senior US officials were on the ground in Kyiv for about six hours on Monday to mark the upcoming anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine. It was Mr Biden’s first visit since the invasion of Russia.

Sullivan said the White House alerted the Russians to the visit to avoid any risk of miscalculation during the sensitive stopover.

“We informed the Russians that President Biden would be going to Kyiv,” Sullivan told CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes. “We did this a few hours before he left for deconfliction purposes. And due to the sensitive nature of these communications, I will not go into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was, but I can confirm that we have provided that notification.”

President Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on February 20, 2023. EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The United States and Russia have maintained “deconfliction” lines for years to reduce the risk of a confrontation that could quickly escalate into a wider conflict. The United States European Command and the Russian Ministry of Defense set up such a hotline in the weeks following last year’s invasion.

Kiev came under fierce assault early in the conflict as the Kremlin tried unsuccessfully to encircle the capital and quickly overthrow the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a bid to end the war quickly. After encountering seemingly unexpected fierce resistance, Russia refocused its war effort in eastern Ukraine and unleashed a ruthless air assault with bombs, missiles and explosive drones targeting Kiev and other cities, often including civilian infrastructure.

The United States pledged in December to deliver a Patriot missile defense system to kyiv to help Ukraine shoot down the projectiles and began training Ukrainian troops in the use of the system last month.

Russia has yet to publicly respond to Mr. Biden’s visit to Kyiv. The trip was shrouded in secrecy and details of the visit only emerged when Mr Biden prepared to leave. The president was scheduled to visit Poland on Monday evening, and U.S. officials had publicly dismissed the idea that the president might stop in Ukraine as part of the trip.

A small group of White House, Secret Service and Pentagon officials had been planning the potential trip for months. But the president did not make his final decision to travel until Friday, after all risk assessments were completed for him, White House officials said Monday morning.

Those risks materialized during the visit, when an anti-aircraft siren went off as Mr Biden and Zelensky walked together outside in Kyiv.

“It was risky, and it should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that Joe Biden is a leader who takes commitment seriously,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters. , adding that it was a risk the president “wanted to take”.

Sullivan declined to elaborate on the president’s travel logistics, such as what type of plane or vehicle he took to Kiev, until the White House got the ‘green light’ US security officials.

More Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-ukraine-kyiv-visit-russia-deconfliction-white-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos