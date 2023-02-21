Incredibly smart, very elusive: the United States faces a new threat from the Canadian super pig | American News





For decades, feral pigs have antagonized flora and fauna in the United States: gobbling up crops, spreading disease and even killing deer and elk.

Now, as fears over the potential impact of pork in the United States grow, North America also faces a new pork-related threat, as Canada’s super pig, a giant, incredibly intelligent and very elusive capable of surviving cold climates by digging tunnels. under the snow, is preparing to infiltrate the north of the country.

The emergence of the so-called super pig, the result of crossing domestic pigs with wild boar, only adds to the problems the United States is facing from the swine invasion.

Pigs aren’t native to the United States, but they’ve wreaked havoc in recent decades: the government estimates that about 6 million of the nation’s feral pigs cause $1.5 billion in damage each year.

In some parts of the country, the prevalence of pigs has sparked an entire hog hunting industry, where people pay thousands of dollars to slaughter wild boar and sow with machine guns. But overall, the impact of the pigs, first introduced to the United States in the 16th century, has been very negative, as the pigs indiscriminately made their way across the country.

We see direct competition for our native species for food, said Michael Marlow, deputy program manager for the Department of Agriculture’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program.

However, pigs are also accomplished predators. They will opportunistically stumble upon a hidden animal, and the males have long tusks, so they are very capable of running and grabbing one with their mouths.

They kill young fawns, they are known to be nest predators, so they impact turkeys and potentially quail.

Feral pigs are also responsible for a long list of environmental damage, from consuming the crops of innocent farmers to destroying trees and polluting water. They also pose a risk to human health and safety, Marlow said.

A pig is a mixing vessel, capable of carrying viruses, such as influenza, which are transmissible to humans. National Geographic has reported that pigs have the potential to create a new flu virus, which could spread to mankind.

The first record of pigs in the continental United States dates back to 1539, when Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto landed in Florida with an entourage that included 13 pigs.

During the four-year expedition, which saw De Soto order the slaughter of thousands of Native Americans, declare himself the Immortal Son of the Sun, and then die of fever, the number of pigs rose to around 700, spread across what is today the southeastern United States.

But it’s only relatively recently that pigs have become a problem.

They lived a benign existence until, you know, probably three or four decades ago when we started seeing these rapid excursions into areas we had never seen before, Marlow said.

This was mainly the cause of the intentional releases of pigs by people who wanted to develop hunting populations. They were drugged and moved, not always legally, and dropped into areas to allow populations to grow. And that’s where we saw this rapid increase.

The number of pigs in the United States has since risen to more than 6 million, in some 34 states. Pigs weigh between 75 and 250 pounds on average, but can weigh twice as much as that, according to the USDA. At 3 feet tall and 5 feet long, they are a considerable foe.

Marlow said his team had successfully eradicated pigs in seven states over the past decade, but with little realistic hope of completely getting rid of pigs, there are also fears about the potential impact of pig-borne diseases, especially African swine fever.

The disease is still fatal to pigs, and in China, home to over 400 million pigs, half of the world’s pig population wiped out over 30% of the pig population in 2018 and 2019. is shown in Europe as well, but Marlow said it has yet to be detected in the Americas.

It’s something that Ryan Brook, who leads the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Feral Pig Research Project, hopes to maintain.

In Canada, as in the United States, feral pigs are a relatively recent problem. Until 2002, there were virtually no feral pigs in the country, but Brook said the population had exploded over the past eight years. The animals are now spread over 1 million square kilometers in Canada, primarily in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Feral pigs are by far the worst invasive large mammal on the planet, said Ryan Brook.

They are incredibly smart. They are very elusive, and also when there is pressure on them, especially if people start hunting them, they become almost completely nocturnal, and they become very elusive hiding in thick forest cover, and they disappear into the wet areas and they can be very difficult to locate. .

Brook and others are particularly troubled by the emergence of a super pig, created by farmers interbreeding wild boars and domestic pigs in the 1980s. The result was a larger pig that produced more meat and was more easy to kill in Canadian game reserves.

These pigs escaped captivity and quickly spread across Canada, with the super pig proving to be an incredibly capable breeder, Brook said, while his size-one giant pig was clocked at over 300 kg (661 lb), making it capable of surviving in the frigid Canadian West. winters, where the wind chill can be -50C.

All the experts said back then: Well, no worries. If ever a wild pig or wild boar escaped from a farm, it would not survive a western Canadian winter. He would just be frozen to death.

Well, it turns out that being tall is a huge advantage when it comes to surviving the cold.

Pigs survive extreme weather conditions by digging up to 2 meters under the snow, Brook said, creating a snow cave.

They will use their razor sharp tusks to bring cattails down [a native plant]and line the bottom of the cave with cattails as a nice warm insulating layer.

And in fact, they’re so warm inside that one of the ways we use to find these pigs is to fly first thing in the morning when it’s really cold, colder than -30, and you’ll actually see some steam pouring down from the top of the snow.

Considering the damage caused by pigs, a series of attempts have been made to get rid of them. Scientists and researchers in the United States and Canada have managed to catch whole pig sounders in large traps, while in the United States attempts have been made, sometimes unsuccessfully, to poison feral pigs.

One method that has worked in the United States, Brook said, is the use of a peephole pig. A lone pig is captured and fitted with a GPS collar, then released back into the wild, where it will hopefully join an unsuspecting group of pigs.

The idea is that you’re going to find this collared animal, take out all the pigs that are with it, and in an ideal world, then let it go and it will keep finding more and more pigs, Brook said.

Brook said a variety of methods are needed to solve the pig problem. But efforts are more focused on managing the damage caused by these non-native mammals, rather than eliminating the pigs altogether. In Canada, that chance has passed.

Probably as late as maybe 2010 to 2012 there was probably a reasonable chance of finding and deleting them. But now they are so widespread, and so abundant, that certainly as late as 2018 or 19, I stopped saying eradication was possible. They’re so established, Brook said.

They’ve definitely moved in and they’re here to stay.

