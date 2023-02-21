China says US not qualified to issue arms orders





Standing against US claims that Beijing may be on the verge of sending deadly support to help Russia’s war in Ukraine, China on Monday accused the Biden administration of spreading lies and defended its close partnership with Russia.

The remarks by a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry were part of a series of measures taken by China as the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, tries to keep Russia close but also to restore ties with the western powers. He has sought to preserve relations with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin while making Beijing an unimpeachable bystander to his invasion of Ukraine, only trying to bring Moscow and kyiv to peace talks.

Over the weekend, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken indicated he had evidence behind the scenes that Beijing was leaning towards stronger support for Mr Putin and was considering providing support murderer to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine.

Such a step would be a major change for China, which has defended its broader economic, energy and political ties with Moscow but not supplied it with arms, ammunition or other battlefield equipment for the invasion. . Mr Blinken said he had warned his Chinese counterpart that there would be serious consequences if this happened.

Asked about the accusations by Mr. Blinken and other US officials, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin suggested that it was instead the United States that was involved in the bloodshed in Ukraine.

It is the United States, not China, that is constantly supplying weapons to the battlefield, and the United States is not qualified to issue orders to China, Wang said during a briefing. press conference in Beijing. Washington, Wang added, should stop shirking responsibility and spreading fake news. China will continue to stand firmly on the side of dialogue and the side of peace.

Mr Wang was asked about reports that Wang Yi, China’s top foreign policy official, was due to arrive in Moscow after meeting Mr Blinken at the Munich Security Conference. Mr. Putin could meet him in Moscow, according to Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin.

(A Monday report by Tass, citing another media outlet, incorrectly said that Mr. Wang had already arrived in Moscow.)

US officials are closely watching Mr. Wang’s trip, which comes after the Chinese official spoke in Munich to defend the position straddling Russia and the war in Ukraine.

We are deeply concerned about the widespread and protracted crisis, said Wang, the top official, when asked about the war during a question-and-answer session in Munich. He also hinted that he believed the United States had a geopolitical interest in perpetuating the fighting in Ukraine.

Some forces might not want to see the peace talks materialize, Wang said. They do not care about the life and death of Ukrainians, nor about the harm caused to Europe. They may have broader strategic objectives than Ukraine itself.

China and Mr. Xi have been embroiled in tensions between the United States and Russia since early last year, even before Russian troops poured into Ukraine.

At the time, Mr. Xi welcomed Mr. Putin to Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, and the two authoritarian leaders declared boundless friendship between their countries. Mr. Xi also endorsed Mr. Putin’s grievances against NATO, opposing its possible eastward expansion. Less than three weeks after that, Mr. Putin launched his sweeping attack on Ukraine.

Since then, Beijing officials have defended their alignment with Russia, while insisting they want peace in Ukraine and respect its sovereignty. In the eyes of Chinese leaders, their relationship with Russia is a key counterbalance to American power, said Alexander Korolev, a senior lecturer at the University of New South Wales in Australia who studies China-Russia relations.

For China, Russia is a potential ally for its confrontation with the United States, and Xi Jinping will cash his check if there is a conflict between China and the United States, Korolev said during a telephone interview. I don’t think Beijing is happy with what Russia is doing, but it can’t afford to lose its only great power strategic partner.

Even so, if China were to send weapons or any other form of lethal support to Russia for the war, it would likely deeply alarm Washington as well as European leaders, undermining Mr. Xi’s efforts to rebuild his country’s ties with the world. world after three years. pandemic-induced isolation. Since the end of last year, he has been trying to get closer to Germany, France and other European countries. He tried to ease tensions with Washington, until a row this month over a Chinese surveillance balloon shot down over the United States put that effort on hold.

Although the Chinese government has sought to promote negotiations rather than war in Ukraine, Beijing has not taken big diplomatic bets in an attempt to engage in talks.

Senior diplomat Wang said Beijing would soon release a position paper detailing a peace plan. But the document is likely to affirm Beijing’s long-held views, rather than offer a new approach, judging by Wang’s comments.

We will reiterate the proposals made by President Xi Jinping, Wang told the audience in Munich. We will also reaffirm that nuclear wars should not be fought and will not be won.

During their meeting in Munich, Mr. Blinken conveyed to Mr. Wang, the senior diplomat, a growing concern on our part that China is planning to provide lethal support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, Mr. Blinken later said in an interview with ABCs. This week.

Mr. Blinken said, I clarified, because President Biden has almost from day one with President Xi that this would have serious consequences in our own relationship.

Mr. Blinken said the aid would consist of arms and ammunition, but he did not provide details, or describe what intelligence the Biden administration likely acquired to reach that conclusion.

Without more details, it’s hard to judge what lethal support the Biden administration thinks Beijing might consider providing, multiple experts said.

A possible concern for Washington could be Chinese-made drones, said Korolev, the expert on Russia’s relations with China. Beijing’s deepening military ties with Russia, including regular joint exercises and Chinese copies of Russian weapons, have allowed Chinese suppliers to familiarize themselves with other military technologies.

But, Mr Korolev said, China might see little benefit in getting into the fight when neither Ukraine nor Russia look likely to collapse or emerge victorious any time soon.

China can sit on the fence, he said. Even if China decides to support Russia, everything will be done to hide it.

Drew Thompson, a former China relations chief under the US Secretary of Defense, said US officials may have heard of Chinese military officials or arms manufacturers discussing possible exports to Russia, and Chinese diplomats may not have been aware of these discussions. He noted that he was no longer aware of internal US government discussions.

There doesn’t appear to be a functioning policy coordination process in China, said Thompson, currently a visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

Amy Chang Chien contributed reporting.

