Conspiracy theorists are coming to town in 15 minutes

Carla Francome is campaigning for better cycling routes in Haringey, North London, where she moved a few years ago to find a community space where she could make friends to go to the park with me on Saturdays, she says. And there are cafes nearby and everything is within walking distance.

Her activism, which includes support for traffic reduction measures, has resulted in occasional dirty stares on the street from fellow residents. But nothing compares to the stream of vitriol she’s received on Twitter since Feb. 12, when she posted her thread about the benefits of her 15-minute neighbor. More than 15 minutes away from parks, shops and schools.

It’s not freedom, it’s a socialist prison,” said one reply to her thread from her account with username @pauldup80977540. Another account, @BusinessLioness, whose feed is flooded with anti-vaccine messages and retweets from far-right commentators, sent Francome an image of the Warsaw ghetto with the following message: The Nazis introduced the death penalty for going out.

The aggressive message shook Francome. How can we put us at risk from someone saying they want us to be able to walk to the local bar? she says.

Francome shares the innocuous ideas of urban development, from traffic calming and air pollution measures to bike lanes, to anti-lockdown activists, -vaxxers, QAnon adepts, anti-Semites, climate denialists, and the far right. With the help of right-wing figures in the US and UK, including author Jordan Peterson, the 15-minute city concept became intertwined with a much larger universe of conspiracies based on the idea of ​​a Great Reset that would see people trapped in their own lives. The home of a climate-obsessed dictatorship.

There’s no reason urban planning initiatives have anything to do with the idea that Bill Gates wants to eat bugs, Ernie Piper says, but the idea of ​​a Great Reset is a meta-conspiracy framework in which all these people are actively engaged. , an analyst at Logical, a fact-checking and disinformation-analysis company. It’s more like an alternate reality game where everyone can contribute their own interpretation of events.

The 15-minute urban conspiracy theory has taken root in Britain’s political periphery, as noted in an interview with GB News, a free TV channel that has regularly promoted conspiracy theories. On February 9, ruling Conservative MP Nick Fletcher referred to the conspiracy theory in a 15-minute question on the city in the House of Commons, saying it was an international concept of socialism that took away individual freedom.

