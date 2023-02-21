UK Barks Wrong Tree To Get Over-50 Back To Work, Report Finds | lack of staff





Rishi Sunaks’ government is barking up the wrong tree by putting retirees back to work to address chronic staff shortages, according to a report warning that long-term illness and pressure on the NHS are having a bigger impact on the job market.

When adults of working age are neither working nor looking for work, the sharp increase in economic inactivity is likely driven by those waiting for treatment and those who are permanently ill as health services struggle to cope. , according to Consulting LCP.

The report says there is a real risk that governments will tree the wrong tree for increased economic inactivity.

It comes as Minister for Work and Pensions Mel Stride enters the final stages of an urgent review of options to spur workforce participation before next month’s budget. The government has so far focused on tackling the problem of early retirement, with Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt urging people in their 50s and older to step away from golf courses.

According to official figures released last week, early retirement does not account for the increase in inactivity since the start of the pandemic. The economically inactive population increased by more than 500,000 from February 2020, but fewer people left the labor market due to retirement.

Former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, who co-authored the LCP report, said the rise in long-term illness was even more important.

We were very surprised by what we found. Fewer people retired earlier today than when the pandemic began. You wouldn’t believe the minister’s speech and talking about getting people off the golf course, he said.

The report found that the number of long-term cases has increased by more than 350,000 since the start of the pandemic, accounting for more than half of the increase in inactivity during the period.

This, he says, could reflect NHS pressures on people who would otherwise have been treated or better able to manage and work with chronic illnesses now become long-term ill because they wait for treatment or live permanently in worse health.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Hunt is also exploring options to reduce childcare costs so more parents can return to work. However, the option to extend 30 hours of free childcare for 1- and 2-year-olds in the UK in the forthcoming budget was rejected for cost reasons.

A government spokesperson said “various factors are being considered to address the deactivation and further details on this will be announced at an appropriate time”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/20/over-50s-back-to-work-uk-lcp-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos