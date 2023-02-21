The Last of Us Director Discusses Changing Jackson’s Settlement





The Last of Us Director Explains Why They Changed Jackson’s Settlement

“I didn’t really talk about it, because for me it was very natural.”

Picture via HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us has received so much praise since the series premiered in mid-January and much of that praise comes down to the fact that the series is a faithful adaptation – in many parts – of the video game. of 2013 on which it is based. The show’s creators, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, however, took the liberty of tweaking various aspects of the game as they saw fit – tweaks that largely went well and, in some cases, improved the game. viewing experience. In the latest installment of the series, changes have been made, this time highlighting elements that were only seen in the game’s second installment, The Last of Us Part II.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey)’s journey across the continental United States saw them arrive in Jackson, Wyoming, where they finally meet Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel’s younger brother, and his partner, Maria ( Rutina Wesley). However, gamers avid of the video will notice that Jackson’s colony as portrayed in the series is very different from its state in the first game. In the first game, which most of the first season is based on, Jackson’s settlement takes place in a hydroelectric dam encampment, and while talking to Variety, show director Jasmila bani explains the change.

The director explains:

“I didn’t really talk about it, because for me it was very natural. What we talked about a lot was that I survived the war in Sarajevo in the 90s. I think for Craig and Neil, it was interesting that I was living in a place that looked like Jackson in a way, because we were surrounded by the Serbian army, we were constantly bombed, we had to be on high alert, we had to survive, we had to learning to live without anything, without civilization. There was no electricity, no food, nothing. But we managed to survive thanks to solidarity and the way the city was restructured.

Picture via HBO

RELATED: ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 6 Ending Explained: Could [SPOILER] To be dead?

HBO has already renewed the series for a second season, and this portrayal of Jackson leans a bit towards what the settlement looks like in the game’s second installment, which future seasons of the show will be based on. bani goes on to add that attention to detail in keeping with the second game was paramount when creating Jackson. “I talked a lot with Neil about the whole vibe of the city and what he had in mind, and what isn’t there either,” she added. “There are elements that Craig added to the mix. I was also talking to a lot of players. I always ask, ‘What do they want to see? What do you expect from the game?’ They would say to keep those emotions and that atmosphere.”

Episode 7 of The Last of Us will air on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, February 26. Watch the trailer below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/last-of-us-series-jasmila-zbanic-jackson-comments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos