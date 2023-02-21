Stocks flat, dollar plunges as U.S. holiday lift rates darken





MSCI All-World Rises, Dollar FallsCautious Mood Ahead of Fed Minutes, U.S. Core InflationU.S. holidays keep trade muted

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Global stocks edged higher on Monday as the U.S. holiday tempered volatility ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, even as inflation data slumped. underlying have increased the risk that interest rates will rise for longer.

The dollar, which is on track this month for its strongest one-month rise since September, eased slightly, reflecting a decline in risk aversion among investors.

With US markets closed for the Presidents Day holiday, non-US assets got a break from the relentless pressure of the past week.

The MSCI All-World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.2%, helped by modest gains in Europe, where the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.1% as gains in mining stocks offset a decline in the technology sector.

A surge in stock and bond prices in the first six weeks of the year came to an abrupt halt, after a flurry of US data suggested the world’s largest economy was holding up much better than expected, which means that interest rates will have to rise further and take much longer to decline.

Latest updates

“Until recently, the debate in the market has been about soft landing or hard landing, recession or no recession. However, the real world is no longer playing the game, prompting investors to offer the idea of ​​not landing at all.” said Kingswood chief economist Rupert Thompson.

“This new no-landing concept isn’t exactly helpful, not least because, as any airline pilot will testify, there’s ultimately a soft landing or a hard landing. You could say judgment day has just come. be postponed until the second half of the year, with any US recession now looking more likely to occur, if at all,” he said.

After dismissing warnings from US policymakers that inflation is too high and too persistent for their comfort, investors are beginning to accept that they may have been too optimistic in their assumptions.

PIC-A-BOO

Money markets show that investors expect US rates to peak around 5.3% by July, with a quarter-point cut potentially materializing by December.

This marks a massive shift from early February expectations for a peak below 5% by July and the first rate cut to come a few weeks later.

“It may be premature to believe that recession is out of the question now, when the Fed will have tightened more than 500 basis points in a year, and the impact of monetary policy has tended to be felt with a lag on the real economy, which can be up to 1-2 years,” said Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JPMorgan.

“The damage has been done and the fallout is probably still ahead of us,” he said.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 0.2-0.3%. The S&P hit a two-week low on Friday.

“This is the most aggressive Fed tightening in decades and U.S. retail sales are at record highs; unemployment at a 43-year low; payrolls are up more than 500,000 in January and CPI/PPI inflation picks up,” BofA analysts noted. “It’s a very underachieving Fed mission.”

Wednesday’s release of minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting could offer more insight into policymakers’ deliberations, but may have less impact than usual, as the meeting took place after reports on the exceptional salaries and retail sales in January.

Also, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Core Index, lands on Friday. It is expected to have risen 0.4% in January, the biggest rise in five months, while the annual pace is expected to have slowed to 4.3%.

The dollar fell slightly against a basket of major currencies, but fell sharply against so-called commodity currencies, including the Australian dollar, which rose 0.5% and the Canadian dollar, which gained 0. 1%.

Brent futures, which lost nearly 4% last week, rose 0.9% to $83.74 a barrel, while copper gained 1.7% to trade at around $9,143 per ton. Both are highly sensitive to the health of China’s economy, which is returning to more normal activity after three years of COVID lockdown.

China’s offshore yuan rose 0.1% to around 6.865 to the dollar after Beijing held interest rates steady as expected after injecting liquidity into the banking system in recent days.

Earnings season continues this week with major retailers Walmart (WMT.N) and Home Depot (HD.N) ready to offer consumer health updates.

Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Christian Schmollinger, Philippa Fletcher, Christina Fincher and Barbara Lewis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/global-markets-wrapup-1-pix-2023-02-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos