Family tragedy leads to social media showdown in US Supreme Court





WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old aspiring industrial designer, ventured to Paris as a student at California State University, Long Beach as part of a degree program at the stranger. She lost her cellphone, so one day in November 2015, she let her mother Beatriz know she was fine with a one-word message on Facebook: “Mom.”

Beatriz responded with one word, “Mimi”, her daughter’s nickname.

“We had this connection,” Beatriz said in an interview. “Just texting me – I understood she was fine, she was good. Replying, ‘Mimi,’ I was like, ‘I’m here, whatever you need.'”

Two days after that exchange of messages, Nohemi died in a hail of bullets fired by Islamist militants as she sat in a bistro called La Belle Epoque, part of a shooting and suicide bombings that killed 130 people, the Islamic State militant group claiming responsibility.

Beatriz Gonzalez now finds herself at the center of a showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court over the scope of protections contained in federal law freeing social media platforms from legal liability for content posted online by their users. Oral arguments before the nine judges are scheduled for Tuesday.

Latest updates

Aided by attorneys who have fought to hold internet companies accountable for actions that allegedly aid and abet militant groups, the Gonzalez family sued Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC (GOOGL.O) for financial damages because its YouTube video sharing hosted Islamic State content and its algorithms recommended the group’s videos to certain users.

The judges will hear the family’s appeal against a lower court’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit, largely based on the immunity granted to social media companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. They will hear a related case involving Twitter Inc (TWTR.MX) on Wednesday.

“It’s very important that the law changes,” Beatriz said, adding that a ruling in her favor would not only benefit her family but “everyone who suffered these attacks, everywhere.”

The lawsuit argued that YouTube’s actions provided “material support” to the Islamic State. It was subject to a federal law called the Anti-Terrorism Act, which allows Americans to recover damages related to “an act of international terrorism.”

Critics including Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump have said Section 230 needs reform in light of the actions of social media companies in the decades since its enactment. The law prohibits “interactive computer services” from being considered the “publisher or speaker” of information provided by outside users.

“This court should not undermine a core element of the modern internet,” Google told the judges in a filing.

“The erosion of Section 230 protection would create perverse incentives that could both increase removals of legal but controversial speech on some websites and cause other websites to turn a blind eye to harmful content, or even illegal,” he added.

“INTERNET OVERHAUL”

Lawyers worry about a weakening of freedom of expression online – with some content suppressed – if Section 230 were to be weakened.

“This User Content may include information that both sides of the political aisle might find important – for example, allegations of sexual harassment or abuse by the police or government policies on vaccines,” said Anupam Chander, technology regulatory expert at Georgetown University Law Center.

“This case could really reshape the internet for the next generation,” Chander added.

The case discussed on Wednesday also stems from a family drama. US relatives of a Jordanian man named Nawras Alassaf killed in 2017 in an Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39 people – with Islamic State again claiming responsibility – have accused Twitter in a lawsuit of having aided and abetted the group by not controlling the platform for its accounts or posts.

Twitter is appealing after a lower court allowed the lawsuit to continue and found the company had refused to take “meaningful steps” to prevent the use of the platform by the Islamic State. Google and Meta (META.O) Facebook are also defendants, but have not officially joined Twitter’s appeal.

Twitter, in a Supreme Court filing, said it terminated more than 1.7 million accounts for breaking rules against “threatening or promoting terrorism.”

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, an attorney representing the Gonzalez family, said social media companies, through automated and human means, can block activist groups from using their services.

“One thing is very clear,” Darshan-Leitner said. “There should be zero tolerance for terrorism on social media. Terrorist organizations are using social media as a tool they never had before – and can’t live without.”

Beatriz Gonzalez said she is convinced that the judges will side with her. At home, she keeps her daughter’s ashes and photos close to him.

“She will always be alive in my heart,” she said. “I will always have her memory – everything she said and done, her whole story – in my heart.”

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

