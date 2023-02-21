Did the UK government accidentally leak the Nintendos Switch successor?





Zoom in / The big old question mark just got a lot bigger…

As the sixth anniversary of the Nintendo Switch’s release approaches, Nintendo has been extremely coy about the prospects for a bona fide successor to the console (no, the Switch OLED isn’t counting). However, this week’s erroneous revision of government documents regarding a proposed Microsoft/Activision merger has led some industry observers to speculate that the announcement of a Switch successor could come in the near future.

All this speculation is centered on a single line buried in a 43-page appendix from the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s recent report opposing Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision. Discussing a service that could reasonably compete with the cloud gaming capabilities of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, the appendix notes that Nintendo Switch Online is “only available for Nintendo Switch devices and [redacted].”

Nintendo Switch Online is currently only available on the Nintendo Switch (as the name suggests). The CMA fix following the “and” could easily describe an upcoming console that Nintendo doesn’t want officially announced via regulatory filings (e.g. “…is available on Nintendo Switch devices and [another console Nintendo is currently developing]”).

Nintendo has hinted at this kind of forward-looking online account continuity in the past as well. At an investor presentation in late 2020, Nintendo shared a slide that explicitly stated that current Nintendo accounts and “value-added services” (such as Nintendo Switch Online) would remain available and expand through the company’s “hardware-software integrated next-generation games.” I did. System’ as an amorphous ‘20XX’.

was waiting

Some take this as solid confirmation that a “Nintendo Switch Pro” is in the works, but that’s not the only possible explanation. Edits may be completely unrelated to Nintendo’s plans, and may simply be overprotective of irrelevant clauses (e.g. “…can be used on Nintendo Switch devices and [not directly competitive with Microsofts Game Pass]”).

Or maybe the compilation hides Nintendo’s plans to expand Nintendo Switch Online’s library of classic games to phones and/or PCs (e.g. “…available on Nintendo Switch devices and [mobile/PC platforms in the near future]”).

Zoom / Could mobile or PC extensions be in the future of the service?

Offering “official” emulators on mobile and PC platforms is a first for Nintendo, and ROM download sites can offer a limited and legal alternative to Nintendo’s Scorched Earth policy. It will also more or less fit the Nintendos console competition. Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for PC has expanded the company’s Windows gaming efforts, and Sony has ported many PlayStation console exclusives to PC.

Still, the speculation that continues points to just how uneasy many people are about Nintendo’s new, more powerful console. Nintendo waited barely six years between the release of the Wii and Wii U, and less than five years between the launch of the ill-fated Wii U and the Switch itself.

The original Switch was relatively underpowered even in 2017, and older AAA games were often forced to significant graphics downgrades or awkward streaming solutions to run on the console. And while the Switch hardware set a sales record for Nintendo, those sales are starting to slow down a bit as the system market becomes more and more saturated.

But until there’s an official announcement that a new Nintendo console is coming, hopeful gamers will continue to read the tea leaves for anything that could hint at the company’s plans.

