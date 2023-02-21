How the United States Reacted to Bidens’ Visit to Ukraine | Joe Biden News





Washington, DC Some right-wing U.S. Republicans are critical of Joe Bidens’ visit to Ukraine, citing domestic crises they accuse the president of ignoring as he pledges support for Kyiv.

Opposition to Bidens’ unannounced visit on Monday highlighted the views of a small but vocal cohort of ultraconservative U.S. lawmakers who are skeptical of U.S. support for Ukraine.

First-term Republican Congressman Andy Ogles accused Biden of prioritizing political field trips on Monday.

America-last Biden traveled to UKRAINE before visiting people living through an environmental crisis in eastern Palestine, Ohio, Ogles wrote on Twitter, referring to a spill of toxic chemicals after a train derailment in Ohio earlier this month.

Still, the trip was hailed by Democrats who praised Bidens’ leadership in backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine today before visiting the brave people of East Palestine, Ohio.

The Biden administration continues to put America last.

Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) February 20, 2023

Many Republican critics noted that Biden left the country on Presidents Day, a US holiday honoring the country’s first president, George Washington. They also spoke about what they called a crisis on the US southern border, where record numbers of asylum seekers have arrived in recent months seeking protection.

Today on Presidents Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war , far-right MP Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a social media post.

Fellow right-wing lawmaker Matt Gaetz joked that Ukrainians can keep the US president.

When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden returns home to take a nap in Delaware, Gaetz wrote on Twitter.

When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Bidens administrator says all is well. So on Presidents Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine.

Biden on Monday announced an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine during his trip, part of a growing tally of billions of dollars in aid Washington has provided to Kiev since the invasion began. ‘last year.

This continued assistance has so far been approved by Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24 nearly a year ago after a months-long stalemate that saw Moscow amass troops near Ukraine’s borders as Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded an end to NATO’s expansion into former Soviet republics.

Moscow’s war campaign has been mired in military setbacks, as Western powers continue to provide financial and military support to kyiv. Russian officials have said sending arms to Ukraine prolongs and intensifies the conflict.

Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to make sure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America, Republican Congressman Scott Perry said in a tweet on Monday.

Most congressional Republicans still support US support for Ukraine, and many of them blame Biden for not being more aggressive against Russia.

But Ukraine supporters fear America First isolationism will gain traction in conservative politics ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

The Biden administration says it is determined to support Ukraine for as long as it takes to help the country fight off the Russian invasion.

US officials say the aid is needed not only for the good of Ukraine’s allies, but also to preserve the rules against unprovoked wars and protect the international order.

In Kyiv, Biden described the Russian invasion as brutal and unjust during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A year later, kyiv is holding firm and Ukraine is holding firm. Democracy is standing, Biden said. Americans are with you, and the world is with you.

Back in the United States, many Democrats hailed Bidens’ visit to Kyiv, which came days before the first anniversary of the invasion.

We are grateful for President Bidens’ leadership as we continue to support Ukraine.

Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 20, 2023

Senator Cori Bush said in a social media post that Bidens’ trip was a reminder of the power of our presidency and how, when used responsibly, it can uplift people and be a beacon for freedom and justice. democracy in the world.

Adam Schiff, a key House Democrat, said he was proud to see Biden express Washington’s unwavering support for Kyiv.

We stand with the Ukrainian people in their struggle to repel the Russian invaders, to enjoy the right to self-determination and to live in peace, Schiff wrote on Twitter.

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow dismissed Republican criticism of Bidens’ visit.

These people know nothing about national security and foreign policy, Crow told MSNBC.

They do not understand that it is in our strategic interests and our security interests and the interests of the American people to have a stable, prosperous and free Europe and a free world, and that is what this is all about. .

