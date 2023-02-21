4-Day Week: Major Breakthrough as Most UK Firms on Trial Extend Changes | work-life balance





The majority of companies taking part in the world’s largest four-day-a-week trial decided to keep the new work pattern alive, and the result was hailed as proof that it could work across the UK economy.

Of the 61 companies entering the six-month trial, 56 extended the four-day week, and 18 made it permanent.

The findings will be presented to MPs on Tuesday as part of a push to urge politicians to give all workers in the UK a 32-hour work week.

Joe Ryle, director of the Four Days a Week campaign, called the trial a major breakthrough moment, adding: Employee well-being has improved dramatically in a number of areas. In almost all cases, business productivity has been maintained or improved.

We’re really happy with the results and hope to make it clear that it’s time to implement the four-day week more broadly.

David Mason, chief product officer at Sheffield-based Rivelin Robotics, one of the participating companies that plans to continue with the new approach, said he hopes offering reduced working hours will help future recruits. It’s definitely what makes us a little bit different than average.

The UK pilot, launched last June, was driven by 4 Day Week Global, a non-profit organization founded in New Zealand, and overseen by think tank Autonomy and a team of academics.

Participating companies were provided with workshops and mentoring to rethink the way they work. Employees were given the opportunity to keep their salaries for 4 days instead of 5 days.

David Mason (left) and David Alatorre of Rivelin Robotics say the change came with challenges. Photo: Gary Calton/Observer

Since last summer, employees at Rivelin Robotics have been enjoying a three-day weekend. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Alatorre said:

Based in a bright industrial unit near the Don River, the company makes robots that meticulously finish 3D printed parts for manufacturers for industries including aerospace and medicine. In consultation with their colleagues, they decided to take Friday off and extend the working day from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM on the other days of the week.

Alatorre and Mason said the change wasn’t without challenges. It’s a small, fast-growing startup with just eight employees now, and sometimes the work just won’t keep you waiting.

We had a trade show, a big launch for one of our products, and a few key parts were delayed. And we couldn’t physically start the process until they arrived, Mason said. At the time, there was no way to spread the burden.

It’s common to get in touch on Fridays, he stressed, but Alatorre and company founder Robert Bush tend to feel burdened when that happens.

But being flexible is a good thing. Personally, it’s those Fridays that make the biggest difference. Even if you finish some work, you can stay home, walk the dog, and go hiking.

Alatorre said some employees would prefer a shorter five-day rather than four-day period, and management said they are now thinking about how to accommodate different work patterns as the company grows.

Overall, around 2,900 employees across the UK participated in the pilot. In a survey of employees conducted before and after, 39% reported feeling less stressed, 40% slept better, and 54% said it was easier to balance work and home responsibilities.

The number of sick leave days during the trial period decreased by about two-thirds, and fewer employees left the company by 57% compared to the same period a year earlier.

The majority of companies reported satisfactory productivity and business performance during the trial period.

Charity Bank CEO Ed Segal said the trial completely changed the mood.

Charity Bank in Tonbridge, Kent, is another entrant expected to continue the four-day work week for its 70 employees.

Social lenders decided to give people a Monday or Friday off day, and the pilot supported what bank chief executive Ed Siegel called a productivity-enhancing intensive.

About two-thirds of our teams have been fantastic and incredibly successful. They have successfully switched to working 4 days a week and love it. It really moved the dial on the atmosphere and people were like, Wow, what a great organization I work with here.

Siegel said the bank is trying to talk those people out. But I am one of those people. Let’s be clear. This is your choice. . If you want a 4-day work week, we want to support you.

At the Royal Biological Society in London, the current 38-person staff has been extended from 7 to 8 hours, with Mondays or Fridays off.

CEO Mark Downs said it was important for organizations to rethink how they do business. There is no way you can spend less time working and not do things differently while remaining productive.

Downs said employees sometimes need flexibility to attend essential meetings on days off, for example.

I have to say, without exaggeration, that this is the most positive response I’ve ever received in an employee survey. It was a unanimous favorite. Everyone was very, very supportive of it. When he asked RSB stakeholders if they were aware of the decline in service, the answer was absolutely not.

The four-day-week campaign has now said more employers want to see it take the plunge and is lobbying the government to encourage changes to legislation to give employees the right to request a four-day pattern.

Ryle of the campaign said: The economy no longer requires us to work 5 days a week. The transition to the 5-day work week 100 years ago and the economy has changed since then.

